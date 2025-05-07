Warfare Just Hit Streaming. Here's How I Made The Experience As Epic As The Big Screen

When I first heard about Warfare and the early visceral reactions to Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland’s intense and uncomfortably real military thriller , I knew I had to see this movie. I didn’t get to see the 2025 movie on the big screen, but I made sure I was going to watch it as soon as it joined the list of new and recent movies streaming (even if I had to pay a premium to watch it). That day has finally come…

Though it’s impossible to recreate the theatrical experience without spending a massive amount of cash turning my basement into a state-of-the-art screening room (I can dream, right?), I found a way to make the experience as epic, as thrilling, and as loud as the big screen. Here’s how…

(Image credit: A24)

Warfare Is The Most Intense War Film I've Seen In Years

Despite opening with a great and nostalgia-inducing scene , Warfare quickly turned into what I can honestly say is the most intense war film I’ve seen in years, and one of the most harrowing ever to come out. Without giving too much away, Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland’s tour-de-force A24 movie has one intense scene after another as a platoon of Navy SEALs attempts to survive the Battle of Ramadi.

With no music, no emotional backstories, and an unrelenting pace that doesn’t let up once the action starts, Warfare had me on the edge of my seat for the majority of its 95-minute runtime. This movie will stick with me for a very long time, that’s for sure.

(Image credit: A24)

I Missed Warfare In Theaters, I Found A Way To Recreate The Experience Streaming At Home

As much as I wanted to see Warfare on the big screen, it never happened (vacation, kids’ busy schedules, company in town). That said, I didn’t hesitate to buy a digital copy the moment the great A24 movie arrived on PVOD services like Amazon in May 2025. When it came time to finally check out a thriller so many colleagues raved about , I tried my hardest to recreate the cinematic experience at home. Here’s how it went down…

My soundbar isn’t as great as it once was, so I decided to watch Warfare while wearing the Sony PULSE 3D wireless headphones I bought for my PlayStation a few years ago. That decision paid off HUGE, especially during the various shootouts, rescues, and a certain scene involving Bradley Fighting Vehicles (BFV).

I also turned off every light in my basement, put my phone on silent and out of reach, and positioned my chair directly in front of the TV, creating a highly immersive experience. Considering this movie is based on a true story and real-life heroes who risked everything for their comrades, I felt Warfare needed my full attention just as I would in a theater. Guess what, it made the experience even better!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

An Amazon Prime membership allows you to watch VOD releases like Warfare, The Brutalist, and so much more. You can also check out similar streaming titles and original programming from one of the best streaming services around. Trial for 30-days, thereafter pay $14.99 a month, or save 22% by paying $139 upfront for the year.

(Image credit: A24)

This Is A Must-Watch For War Movie Fans, And Anyone In General

I cannot recommend Warfare enough, even if you aren’t a big fan of military thrillers. However, if you love loud, intense, and all-time great war movies , then this is something you don’t want to miss, and you shouldn’t waste any time checking it out. As I’ve mentioned, along with just about everyone else who’s seen the movie, this is 95 minutes of pure intensity, even when sitting with the SEALs just waiting for stuff to pop off. A masterclass in tension is another way of describing it.