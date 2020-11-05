Come Play Ending Explained And What The Cast And Director Said

[Larry] has his own dreams, his own wants, he wants to be your friend, he’s lonely and we can all relate to that in a way. Even though he’s terrifying and he’s a monster and I wouldn’t want to be his friend. But you know, I might be tempted because I have a lot of empathy for people who are lonely. I was a lonely kid without many friends and I can only imagine how technology would have made things even worse for me when I was younger. But technology also does great things, it’s how we’re able to have this conversation right now. I didn’t set out to make a commentary on technology, so much as use it in an interesting way since it’s something that is around us, everywhere. It truly is ubiquitous and if I could make a couple people terrified to turn off their phone after watching this movie, I will have done my job.