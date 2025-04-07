‘Somebody’s Going To Die’: Yellowjackets’ Director Talked To Me About Finally Introducing The Pit, And What He Thinks About THAT Lottie Moment
It's finally here for real!
Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched Yellowjackets’ penultimate Season 3 episode streaming with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription, so be warned!
The Wilderness definitely wasn’t Yellowjackets’ deadliest force throughout Season 3’s penultimate episode, “How the Story Ends,” with humans proving themselves to be quite lethal even without quasi-supernatural guidance. Hilary Swank’s Melissa pulled off the heinous move of surprise-killing Van in the present, while the past timeline’s new recruit Hannah slammed a knife into Joel McHale’s, er, into Kodiak’s face. And viewers also witnessed the formation of The Pit, hinting at answers to come for the Pit Girl mystery.
Yellowjackets director Ben Semanoff, who’d previously helmed Season 2’s standout installments “Edible Complex” and “Two Truths and a Lie,” talked to CinemaBlend about filming all of the biggest moments in the ep. Considering the Pit initially appeared in the very first episode’s cold open, before we knew who any characters were, I had to start things off by excitedly asking what conversations and planning went into finally giving fans the deadly trap. And it was more than I expected.
Yellowjackets Director Lays Out How Complicated It Was To Introduce The Pit As A Physical Location
When I gleefully brought the Pit up, Ben Semanoff was curious to know if I'd foreseen the eventuality of the spikes ending up in the same dug-out spot where Coach found the trunk of supplies, and where Mari broke her leg, and was happy to hear that was indeed my assumption early on. And he then amusingly addressed how such a relatively quick and seemingly simple reveal required an abundance of preparation.
Understandably for such an iconic piece of locational lore for the Showtime series, a lot of creatives behind the scenes had thoughts about the best way to handle each step of the process, of which there were many. Semanoff continued, saying:
I can only imagine the amount of fan confusion and rage that would rise up if we learned that a major moment in the show was completely cut out because no one could agree on the best way to film it. Less meticulous heads prevailed, thankfully, and Ben Semanoff was very excited to be the one to send chills up viewers' spines with that perfecto spike-filled reveal.
It was indeed a rush to see the shot of Travis from that angle, and when I expressed how happy I was to see the Pit was created as a practical space, the director said that was one of the big-picture decisions that required a slew of smaller questions and conversations. As he put it:
With only one episode left to go in Season 3, I'm not entirely convinced that we'll get concrete answers about who the original Pit Girl was ahead of Season 4. After all, we don't really know if she was the first to die by those means, so we could easily see Hannah, for instance, being chased into the pit without it actually clarifying anything about the show's very first scene. Just don't expect to see Lottie falling into it, especially after that bonkers scene with Travis.
Did Lottie Miraculously Walk On Top Of The Pit? Yellowjackets' Director Shares His Thoughts On That Scene
"How the Story Ends" amusingly turned Travis into a Wile E. Coyote protégé of sorts. Not only in regards to how used loose branches to set the Pit up as a trap, and the manner in which he tested it, but also in how it didn't actually work when he wanted it to. (If Lottie had stuck her tongue out before running away, that's how I would have known I was just dreaming.)
After re-covering the Pit, Travis brought Lottie out to that spot seemingly with the full intention of having her take a fatal tumble. He expressed his disbelief in everything she'd been talking to him and Anikah about, and basically admitted all of his efforts were total bullshit. But when she actually stepped onto the layer of branches hiding the Pit's sharpened spokes, Lottie did not fall through.
When I asked Ben Semanoff about this WTF turn of events, he alluded to a deleted scene that may have shined some light on that sequence, saying:
After Lottie's walk across the branches, which seemed to leave Travis just as confused as he's ever been post-crash, we don't get to see what his follow-up actions were. And it sounds like the director had talks about possibly shining a light on how the character would have reacted after Lottie walked away.
But maybe it's best that we didn't get to see it, and that we were left with the impression that Travis watched Lottie more or less walk on water, and that he was swayed into becoming more of a believer because of it. Semanoff continued:
I'm fully on board with the notion that testing the branches immediately afterward would be the best way to gague how realistically eerie it was that Lottie didn't fall down to her death. But I can also understand how Travis, in his frantic, hallucinogen-addled mindstate, could potentially find more solace than expected in witnessing Lottie's pseudo-miracle.
Both Lottie and Travis are dead in the present timeline, and we knew she wasn't ever going to be the subject of the Pit Girl reveal. But that scene definitely feels like it had a significant impact on both of their lives, especially since Lottie appeared to know she was stepping onto a trap, and did so anyway.
How many answers will we get when the Season 3 finale, titled "Full Circle," arrives? Will we learn how No-Face Man's ice cream shop is connected to Taissa's dirt-eating childhood now that her and Van's romantic relationship has come to a sudden and deadly halt? Will Shauna & Co. track down Melissa and gain revenge over Van's death? Will Walter ever find someone who appreciates him for him?
Join me in finding out how this season's tumultuous events will come to a head when the finale, titled "Full Circle," hits Paramount+ on Friday, April 11, and Showtime on Sunday, April 13.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
