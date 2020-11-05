Michael Bay's Pandemic Movie: Is It Too Soon?

The “Pandemic Movie” Could Keep Spreading

At the end of the day, Songbird is just a movie. It’s an intriguing experiment and we’ll have to see how things play out whenever it comes out. And to each their own. While I’m clearly turned off by it, you may be super excited by it and that’s okay. In some ways, it’s doomed to be popular if only for its subject matter. It’s the car-crash-on-the-side-of-the-road effect. You know you probably should not slow down your car and see what’s happening, but everyone does it anyway. This is the very reason why I wanted to open this conversation about Songbird. Let’s say it becomes a hit; it has Michael Bay’s name on it, so it could happen! Will Hollywood then take notes and continue to make more pandemic-centered films?