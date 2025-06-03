I Saw 28 Years Later's First 28 Minutes, And Danny Boyle Teased Another Scene He Really Wishes He Could Have Shown

While we’re a couple years shy of 28 Years Later’s specified timeframe, that hasn’t stopped director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland from returning to the horror franchise they first launched back in 2002. The first of a planned trilogy will be debuting on the 2025 movie schedule in a matter of weeks, and anticipation couldn’t be greater for the full feature.

So when I was invited to recently check out just the first 28 minutes of this picture, I was a bit bummed... despite loving what I saw. And in speaking with director Danny Boyle, I learned about a scene that may have played a part in Sony’s decision to keep the film under a veil of secrecy.

Danny Boyle Really Wants To Start Showing The Complete 28 Years Later

This afternoon, I was on hand for a screening of what’s basically the first act of this upcoming horror movie. A lot of what we know about 28 Years Later was featured, but with more detail. Before we got started, Boyle introduced the footage with a huge amount of excitement, while also noting that he really wished the entire film was being shown to us. The filmmaker shared some thoughts on why we weren’t getting the full experience:

That's not my idea. I'd much prefer you to watch the whole movie, but … they don't want any spoilers about … well, you're not gonna see it. I was about to discuss the second half of the movie with you. You're not about to see that. … And I'm sorry you're not seeing the other 92 minutes or whatever the rest of it is.

One quick note here, before we move on: despite my theory, we’re not seeing the origins of 28 Days Later’s church scene . However, if you’ve been worried about 28 Weeks Later’s canonical standing , this opening will answer your questions once and for all - as that sequel is properly tied into the narrative fabric. And with that, let's get into a light overview of what was seen at the screening.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

28 Years Later's First 28 Minutes Are Stellar, Terrifying Worldbuilding

Most of what we saw in 28 Years Later's sizzle reel deals with the community of Holy Island and introduced how it’s run. Before we got to that point, we were shown the entirety of the Teletubbies flashback, with a boy watching his family overtaken by the first wave of Infected.

Jumping head in time, Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) prepares to take Spike (Alfie Williams) on his first Infected hunt. There’s also a moment with the ailing Isla (Jodie Comer), who is supposedly not Infected... but is having moments of anger, a constant fever, and pain.

Also, part of what was shown included the previous 28 Years Later clip that was included with the re-release of 28 Days Later where we see Spike's second kill, exploding the head of a hanging Infected. Throughout this final section of the presentation, father and son interact with the two new variants of Infected they know about: “slow lows” and “Alphas.”

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures / Miya Mizuno)

Both operate at different speeds and strengths, but they prove one thing: the Rage Virus’ evolution has started to switch things up. And just as we get to the end of the reel, before abruptly smashing to the title card, an Alpha does something you wouldn’t expect. It yells out a command: “RUN!”

28 Years Later’s promising start is just as chilling and horrific as you’d expect; and it certainly left me wanting more. Which brings us to the subject of why Danny Boyle thinks the rest of the movie is currently under lock and key.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Danny Boyle Thinks 28 Years Later Is Still Under Wraps Because Of One Scene

When I had the chance to speak with Danny Boyle about both the past and present of the franchise, the filmmaker shared a number of interesting anecdotes that fill in some of the history in the 28 franchise’s past that points toward what waits for audiences. While I’ve omitted most of the defining details of this particular scene, it's a moment that the Sunshine helmer shared was based on a makeshift COVID-19 memorial in London.

The details sounded akin to the scene where Jim (Cillian Murphy) finds his parents dead in his childhood home in 28 Days Later, which ties into how Boyle feels this particular moment is responsible for the hold up:

I think the real reason they won't show you the rest of the film is because there's a bit in it that is very moving. And I think [that] they think if horror fans think it's too sentimental, they won't come along and watch it. And if it leaks out that it's, but for me, it's kind of all part of horror is all, it's, it is not just a limited [genre], it's not just horror. It's not just a slasher movie or something. It's about all the emotions that are within that, that contain within that. And you have that in the first film.

Thinking back, this philosophy seems to share commonality with how 28 Days Later was marketed prior to its theatrical release. As you can see in the trailer below, the marketing went hard on haunting imagery and rock music, but light on the emotional moments that audiences still remember:

28 DAYS LATER – Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Based on the 28 minutes we saw, what I can say for certain is that more of Danny Boyle’s signature style is present – reteamed with the meticulous brutality Alex Garland has honed through his career from Ex Machina to Warfare. Knowing that the tender heart of the first film will be present is a huge tease for a die hard fan like myself, and it ensures that I’ll partake in the finished feature as soon as possible. If you’re of the same mind, I suggest you don’t walk, but ruuuuun to get your tickets for 28 Years Later, once they go on sale June 3.