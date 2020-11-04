Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Disneyland Remains Closed, But Another California Amusement Park Is Getting Ready To Reopen

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk logo

The global pandemic has been a massive blow to the theme park industry as a whole. However, most theme parks in the U.S., and many others around the world are open for business, even if they're functioning at a fraction of their normal capacity. However, the biggest theme parks in California, like Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood remain closed, and, based on the state of California's current guidelines, it seems likely that will remain the case for sometime. Although, not all California theme parks are forced to stay closed now, and one major location is actually set to reopen.

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has announced that it will reopen beginning this Saturday November 7. Bowling and mini golf will be reopening, as will a selection of amusement rides, that will be open on weekends only. Those rides will include the park's flagship Giant Dipper roller coaster and about nine other rides of the 37 available in the park.

The limited number of attractions is likely more a function of the time of year than a health and safety measure. November is the off-season for the Boardwalk. Santa Cruz doesn't have quite as many sunny days as Southern California and under normal circumstances the park would not see that many guests this time of year. Though likely more than it will be able to accept now. As per state guidelines, reservations must be made in advance for guests to get access to that part of the amusement park.

California's guidelines require that large theme parks remain closed until the virus rates in those counties drop to the lowest of California's four-tiered system. However, theme parks that have a maximum capacity of less than 15,000 people are allowed to open in the third tier. They can open to a maximum of either 500 people or 25% of maximum capacity, whichever number is smaller. Santa Cruz County has reached that level, and so, the Boardwalk can open, the Boardwalk will allow 300 people in the amusement ride section at any one time. If you're thinking you might race off to Santa Cruz just to be able to visit an amusement park, that's not going to work. The state guidelines also state that only people who live in Santa Cruz County can visit the park.

Related

The Emotional Reaction Phineas And Ferb’s Creators Had To Seeing The Characters In Disneyland

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has been featured on film a number of times. Most recently in Jordan Peele's horror movie Us. Most famously, Santa Cruz stood in for the town of Santa Carla in the 1980s hit The Lost Boys.

While Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is a small amusement park by Disneyland standards, it may be the largest one to reopen in California for some time. While much of Northern California seems to be recovering slowly from the pandemic, much of the southern part of the state is still dealing with higher infection rates. At this point it seems unlikely that Disneyland or Universal Studios Hollywood will be opening before 2021.

More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

How Jason Aldean Responded After Maskless Disney World Picture Went Viral news 7d How Jason Aldean Responded After Maskless Disney World Picture Went Viral Dirk Libbey
More Disney Theme Park Layoffs Leave The Future Of Many Attractions In Doubt news 7d More Disney Theme Park Layoffs Leave The Future Of Many Attractions In Doubt Dirk Libbey
Jason Aldean Deletes Maskless Disney World Pic, But Not Before Universal Studios Threw Some Shade news 1w Jason Aldean Deletes Maskless Disney World Pic, But Not Before Universal Studios Threw Some Shade Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

The Midnight Sky Dec 23, 2020 The Midnight Sky Rating TBD
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Dec 18, 2020 Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Rating TBD
The True Adventures of Wolfboy Oct 30, 2020 The True Adventures of Wolfboy Rating TBD
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
The Broken Hearts Gallery Sep 11, 2020 The Broken Hearts Gallery Rating TBD
Supernatural’s Misha Collins Talks The ‘Tragic’ Episode Following The Harrowing Cliffhanger TBD Supernatural’s Misha Collins Talks The ‘Tragic’ Episode Following The Harrowing Cliffhanger Rating TBD
Clouds Ending Explained And A Closer Look At Zach Sobiech’s Story TBD Clouds Ending Explained And A Closer Look At Zach Sobiech’s Story Rating TBD
Shoe Palace's Scarface Merchandise Encourages You To Channel Your Inner Gangster TBD Shoe Palace's Scarface Merchandise Encourages You To Channel Your Inner Gangster Rating TBD
The View’s Meghan McCain Opens Up About Her First Election Day Without Father John McCain TBD The View’s Meghan McCain Opens Up About Her First Election Day Without Father John McCain Rating TBD
How Tina Fey Invented The Word ‘Fetch’ For Mean Girls TBD How Tina Fey Invented The Word ‘Fetch’ For Mean Girls Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information