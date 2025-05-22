After Feuding With Disney, Governor DeSantis Showed Up At Opening Night Of Epic Universe

As I write these words, after years of waiting, Universal Orlando Resort’s newest theme park, Epic Universe, is finally opening to the public. It’s a huge day for fans of theme parks and the state of Florida, because it's the first new major theme park in decades. Last night, Universal threw itself a well-deserved bash, and a lot of big names turned out, including one whose history with theme parks hasn’t always been the best.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was on hand for last night’s Grand Opening Celebration at Epic Universe. Attractions Magazine snapped him and his entourage entering the park.

We just passed by Florida @GovRonDeSantis and his entourage at the Epic Universe grand opening party. pic.twitter.com/sgPCODIRbyMay 21, 2025

The arrival of the governor at a major event in his state wouldn’t necessarily be that noteworthy, were it not for the history that Ron DeSantis has with Universal’s major theme park competitor, Walt Disney World. The resort and the governor spent a couple of years involved in a significant battle over the Florida Special District that contains Walt Disney World.

Disney World’s Battle With Ron DeSantis

Under Disney’s previous CEO, the company came out against a Florida bill, dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by detractors. In response, DeSantis moved to have the Reedy Creek Improvement District eliminated. The district was created specifically for Disney World to give the resort the control that Walt Disney needed to build his planned city of the future, Epcot.

In the end, the Reedy Creek Improvement District was replaced with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, and its board, rather than being made up of landowners inside the district, was appointed by the governor. A flood of lawsuits filed by and against Walt Disney World followed.

Eventually, the various lawsuits were dropped, and it appears that Disney World and DeSantis have reached some sort of cease-fire agreement that at least appears to be making everybody happy. Still, one wonders how excited the Governor would be if this were a new Disney park being opened.

Ron DeSantis Praises Epic Universe

The governor’s conflict with special districts was limited to the House of Mouse, and if anything, Universal benefited by receiving more public support from the Governor’s office. That included a video DeSantis posted from Epic Universe talking about how great the park will be for families as well as the state of Florida as a whole.

Epic Universe is officially open starting tomorrow. Was great to tour the park and see firsthand how the vision has become a reality.The kids will love it! pic.twitter.com/R52WfFx0UzMay 21, 2025

While Disney won’t have anything quite as big as a brand new theme park opening in Florida anytime soon, it’s working with a UAE-based company to build one in Abu Dhabi, it will be opening multiple new theme park lands over the next few years.

By then, Florida will have a new governor. Whether they’re a bigger fan of Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando Resort may be an interesting question.