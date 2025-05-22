After Feuding With Disney, Governor DeSantis Showed Up At Opening Night Of Epic Universe
The governor recently ended a high-profile battle with Florida's other major theme park.
As I write these words, after years of waiting, Universal Orlando Resort’s newest theme park, Epic Universe, is finally opening to the public. It’s a huge day for fans of theme parks and the state of Florida, because it's the first new major theme park in decades. Last night, Universal threw itself a well-deserved bash, and a lot of big names turned out, including one whose history with theme parks hasn’t always been the best.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was on hand for last night’s Grand Opening Celebration at Epic Universe. Attractions Magazine snapped him and his entourage entering the park.
We just passed by Florida @GovRonDeSantis and his entourage at the Epic Universe grand opening party. pic.twitter.com/sgPCODIRbyMay 21, 2025
The arrival of the governor at a major event in his state wouldn’t necessarily be that noteworthy, were it not for the history that Ron DeSantis has with Universal’s major theme park competitor, Walt Disney World. The resort and the governor spent a couple of years involved in a significant battle over the Florida Special District that contains Walt Disney World.
Disney World’s Battle With Ron DeSantis
Under Disney’s previous CEO, the company came out against a Florida bill, dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by detractors. In response, DeSantis moved to have the Reedy Creek Improvement District eliminated. The district was created specifically for Disney World to give the resort the control that Walt Disney needed to build his planned city of the future, Epcot.
In the end, the Reedy Creek Improvement District was replaced with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, and its board, rather than being made up of landowners inside the district, was appointed by the governor. A flood of lawsuits filed by and against Walt Disney World followed.
Eventually, the various lawsuits were dropped, and it appears that Disney World and DeSantis have reached some sort of cease-fire agreement that at least appears to be making everybody happy. Still, one wonders how excited the Governor would be if this were a new Disney park being opened.
Ron DeSantis Praises Epic Universe
The governor’s conflict with special districts was limited to the House of Mouse, and if anything, Universal benefited by receiving more public support from the Governor’s office. That included a video DeSantis posted from Epic Universe talking about how great the park will be for families as well as the state of Florida as a whole.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Epic Universe is officially open starting tomorrow. Was great to tour the park and see firsthand how the vision has become a reality.The kids will love it! pic.twitter.com/R52WfFx0UzMay 21, 2025
While Disney won’t have anything quite as big as a brand new theme park opening in Florida anytime soon, it’s working with a UAE-based company to build one in Abu Dhabi, it will be opening multiple new theme park lands over the next few years.
By then, Florida will have a new governor. Whether they’re a bigger fan of Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando Resort may be an interesting question.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.