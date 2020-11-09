Did Zack Snyder Confirm How Robin Died Before Batman v Superman?

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe has had a unique life in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. Zack Snyder kickstarted the property with projects like Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, before it eventually grew to the franchise we know and love. The latter movie introduced Ben Affleck's Caped Crusader, revealing that one of his Robin protegees had previously died at the hands of Joker. And now Snyder might have confirmed exactly what happened to that ill-fated Boy Wonder.
In the comics, Batman has trained a variety of protegees, including a number of different Robins. And while we were introduced to Bruce Wayne's underground Bat-cave in Batman v Superman, there was a display of the fallen Robin's armor, which Joker wrote "Joke's on you, Batman." While Zack Snyder hasn't flesh out this aspect of Wayne's backstory on the silver screen, he may have confirmed a popular fan theory on social media.
Zack Snyder regularly uses Vero to directly communicate with the fandom, and help buoy excitement for the upcoming Snyder Cut of Justice League. One fan recently posted a theory, which claiming that Robin was actually killed within Wayne Manor, before Joker set the place ablaze. This would explain both the Boy Wonder's death, as well as the Manor being destroyed prior to Batman v Superman. Snyder recently liked said theory, so is he confirming this is the true backstory of Robin?
While Zack Snyder hasn't spoken this popular theory himself, news of him liking the post about Robin (via Twitter), is sure to excite the DC fandom out there. The 300 filmmaker was doing a ton of world building with Batman v Superman and Justice League, before departing the DC Extended Universe over a family tragedy. Some of Snyder's original vision for the property will finally come to light with the Snyder Cut, although there's no telling if Robin will be addressed in the upcoming four-part event.
The DCEU's movies are currently available on HBO Max, which will also be the home of the Snyder Cut next year. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
DC fans were thrilled to see the Caped Crusader joining the DCEU in Batman v Superman, with Ben Affleck's version of Bruce Wayne bringing a hulking physicality and jaded view on superheroics. The display of Robin's costume left a ton of lingering questions about the character's past, one that unfortunately was never fleshed out before Ben Affleck departed the role.
Luckily, there will be more content featuring Ben Affleck's Batman in the future. The actor is participating in reshoots for Zack Snyder's Justice League, with the four-part event expected to hit HBO Max sometime next year. Additionally, Affleck shocked the public when it was revealed that he'll actually be returning to the DCEU for a role in Ezra Miller's Flash movie.
Not much is known about what IT director Andy Muschietti has in store for The Flash movie, but fans are eager to see Ben Affleck back in the cape and cowl. The movie will presumably feature time travel and the multiverse, so there's the storytelling possibilities are endless. We'll just have to see if that movie of the Snyder Cut reveals more information about Robin's death, and the possible connection it has to the fallen state of Wayne Manor.
The Snyder Cut is expected to hit HBO Max in 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.