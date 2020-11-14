5 Reasons Why Blade: Trinity Is The Godfather Part III Of Superhero Movies, And That's Okay

I know you’ve probably seen The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, but have you ever seen The Godfather Part III? Because I hadn’t until just recently. And you know what, even though Blade: Trinity and The Godfather Part III couldn’t be any more different from one another when it comes to subject matter, in a lot of ways, I kind of think that Blade: Trinity is The Godfather Part III of superhero movies, and that’s okay.

Now, I’ve already talked about the first Blade movie and its sequel, and rightfully gushed about both of them. But I’m not going to do that for Blade: Trinity, and if you’ve seen it, then you already know why. There’s a reason why nobody looks back upon the Blade trilogy and compares it to other great trilogies like Back to the Future or The Lord of the Rings. If anything, a closer comparison would likely be the first Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire, or, if you’re a cinephile like myself, then The Godfather trilogy, and I’m about to explain why. Oh, and minor spoilers up ahead.