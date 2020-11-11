Ahead Of Scream 5, The Original Cast Is Reuniting For The Fans

Leave a Comment
Fans of the Scream franchise are training their attention towards Scream 5’s eventual 2022 release, and who can blame them? By time the fourth sequel to Wes Craven’s legendary original horror film makes its meta way to theaters, it will have been a little more than a decade since the series last entertained us with 2011’s Scream 4. Ahead of the motors starting up on the latest installment of the series, a pretty sweet reunion is on its way, with members of the original Scream cast getting together for a good cause.
This Saturday, streaming platform Looped Live will see Scream stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, Rose McGowan and Jamie Kennedy getting together for a moderated Q&A. What’s more, original Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson will also be on hand to help make the proceedings all the more interesting. The occasion for this gathering is to not only take fan questions pertaining to this classic slasher series, but to also act as a fundraiser for organizations such as National Breast Cancer Coalition, “I Have a Dream” Foundation – Los Angeles, and the East Los Angeles Women’s Center.
Now if you just want to watch the livestream, a simple $20 ticket gets you in on that action. However, if Scream happens to be your favorite scary movie, and you’d like to reach out and touch someone through a private VIP video call, you’re in luck. A limited number of $100 tickets are also available, which gets you a private chat with any of the cast members mentioned above, and a recording of the event for posterity. So if you like being a cut above the rest, you might want to act quickly.
Sadly, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of room for Scream 5 questions in this particular forum, as Neve Campbell and David Arquette are the only confirmed participants in that bunch that are on board for Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s big series revival. However, that probably won’t stop people from trying to get Jamie Kennedy to try and build some more buzz around that fan theory that Randy Meeks might not be as dead as we think he is. Then again, the big push for this Q&A is probably more about revealing fun secrets from the past, rather than just setting up the future.
Whatever’s revealed, having several of the key players in Scream’s auspicious beginnings gabbing about their previous exploits should be enough to get a fan of the series on board. Should you be one of those folks, be sure to get your tickets nice and early, and tune into Looped’s big Scream Q&A, which starts this Saturday at 6 pm ET/5 pm CT/3 pm PT. Scream 5 plans to slash its way into theaters on January 14, 2022, with production presumably starting up at some point in the new year.