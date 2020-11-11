Ahead Of Scream 5, The Original Cast Is Reuniting For The Fans

Sadly, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of room for Scream 5 questions in this particular forum, as Neve Campbell and David Arquette are the only confirmed participants in that bunch that are on board for Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s big series revival. However, that probably won’t stop people from trying to get Jamie Kennedy to try and build some more buzz around that fan theory that Randy Meeks might not be as dead as we think he is. Then again, the big push for this Q&A is probably more about revealing fun secrets from the past, rather than just setting up the future.