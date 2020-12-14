Marshall Bell’s Total Recall Experience Left Him With Very Little Sleep

The first day I was in the makeup chair for nine hours … I hadn’t had any sleep the night before, because I was really anxious about it, and all that stuff. And so that started a week of me not getting any sleep for the whole week, that was over. Sleep was over. And then, you don’t know if you’re gonna, you wonder if you’re gonna live; you get sleep deprived. But later on, we figured out shortcuts and things to do to make it not take so long to put on. You know, it was all about that neck fitting into that big apparatus. But it took a long time, let’s put it that way. And these people were extremely skilled people, from Rob Bottin to everybody who was dealing with it. … He’s done so many things. I’ve worked with him a lot, and he’s a friend. He’s just a very, very talented man.