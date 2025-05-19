I Watched Some Dudes Deal With Death By MRI In Final Destination: Bloodlines, And Surprise, Now I’m Terrified To Get My Own MRI

Some spoilers can be found within this piece, but really only overarching ones rather than specifically detailed ones!

There are several scary movie moments that have impacted me for life, including but not limited to the needle pit scene in Saw 2 (now I pass out when I get blood drawn), the log scene in Final Destination 2 (literally won’t drive behind anyone who has stuff in the back of a vehicle), or the drowning death scene at the beginning of the pre-DCOM movie Susie Q (my mom actually bought me a safety device in case my car cascades over the side of a bridge into the water). So while I enjoy scary moments in movies, they have a tendency to scar me for life.

But what does this have to do with Final Destination: Bloodlines?

One Scene In The New Final Destination: Bloodlines Movie Is Literally Giving Me Nightmares

Well, this leads me to a few weeks ago, when I was actually just minding my own business and taking Warner Bros. 2025 live blog notes when the studio decided to show off new footage from Final Destination: Bloodlines at CinemaCon. The footage was well-received in the room, but there’s a reason I feel like the movie is going to be successful upon its release: I’m currently having nightmares about it.

Yes, nightmares. The kind where you wake up covered in sweat in the middle of the night, unsure of where you are. The kind where the light of the moon out the window feels more like stark and clinical hospital lights. The kind of dream that feels so real, you feel like you were literally murdered alongside the real-life members of the Final Destination 6 cast.

I don’t want to give away all of the visceral details about what specifically happens during the scene in the 2025 movie release if you want to be fully surprised, but for those who enjoy horror movies, you can read about it in our own Eric Eisenberg’s coverage. Regardless, the gist is very similar to most other franchise deaths. Little things start happening that feel like they could lead to catastrophe but don't until during one horrific moment a mistake sets off a chain of events that I keep replaying in vivid detail over and over again in my mind.

In this case, the chain of events occurs at a hospital, and an MRI machine plays a key role in the plot. The timing couldn't be worse, as I have my own scan coming up in two weeks.

I Have No Idea How I'm Going To Get Through My Own Upcoming MRI

The hallmark of a good horror movie is how hair-raising a scene is, and a sequence about an MRI room and mistakes that were made stands out to me particularly. This is because I’ve had a lot of knee issues over the years, and I actually have an impending MRI coming up.

If you've never had to deal with an MRI -- and I hope you never have to -- it's honestly the perfect sort of device for a horrible death in Final Destination. This is because MRI's are loud, they make these horrible alien noises, you must remain completely frozen during them, and they are the very definition of discomfort. Moreover, there's a long laundry list of questions you get asked before you are tasked into stepping into this start room with this foreboding machine to ensure your safety. Do you have a pacemaker? Is there any metal on your person?

I guess what I'm saying is, the whole thing is already a little blood pressure enhancing, even before having seen what may end up being one of the most memorable horror movies of all time. So thanks to the good folks at Warner Bros. for really knowing how to amp up the horror factor; y'all are doing your jobs swimmingly.

It’s no surprise Final Destination: Bloodlines is already landing rave reviews , since it's the type of thing that managed to give me night terrors well ahead of its release. The studio (and directors) really know how to get people talking, and I think this is one I'll still be thinking about (and definitely dreaming about) for weeks.

Wish me luck.