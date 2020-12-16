How Much Wonder Woman 1984 Is Expected To Make Overseas On Opening Weekend

One of the biggest movies of 2020 is almost here. After several months of pandemic related delay, Wonder Woman 1984 will arrive on Christmas Day in North America. However, the film begins rolling out in international theaters today, and as the HBO Max streaming service hasn't rolled out around the world quite yet, theaters are the only option in many places for seeing the film. While that might mean that the Wonder Woman sequel could bring people out to the theaters, current estimates are that the film's international opening will be somewhere in the neighborhood of $60 million.