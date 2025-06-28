It's Always Sunny's Rob McElhenney IS Legally Changing His Name (Though I Honestly Thought When He Mentioned It Before It Was A Joke)

When it comes to celebrities with unique names, Rob McElhenney is among the most famous of the bunch. The actor, producer, writer and sports team owner’s surname not only reflects his Irish heritage but also his growing brand. So it’s somewhat surprising for me to see that McElhenney is reportedly taking steps to legally change his name. While he previously discussed making such a shift, I assumed it was either a joke or just an idea he was just pondering.

Robert McElhenney III filed the necessary paperwork in Los Angeles this past week. According to TMZ, the A-lister is looking to change his name to “Rob Mac.” This is a significant step, considering that McElhenney apparently wants this to be his full government name as opposed to a stage moniker. The paperwork was reportedly signed on Thursday, which means that the process is now in motion. As of this writing, McElhenney himself has not provided a formal comment on the matter.

There have certainly been celebrities who’ve changed their name. However, unlike in this situation, a lot of scenarios have to do with forming stage names, like Jamie Foxx has done. Brie Larson even formed her title with the help of an American Girl doll. Arguably of the most high-profile name changes to occur over the past several years is that of Kanye West, who changed his name to Ye in 2021 after initially expressing interest in 2018. Ye had a biblical reason for the swap, but “Rob Mac” has a different goal in mind.

While this can’t be said definitively, it would seem that Rob McElhenney’s decision to change his name has to do with his business endeavors. He and his wife, fellow star Kaitlin Olson, participated in a joint interview with Variety earlier this year, during which McElhenney discussed his multimedia company, More Better Industries. He explained that due to the corporation’s international dealings, he was considering swapping his name, which I didn’t take seriously. At the time, McElhenney shared one specific reason for making the change:

As our business and our storytelling is expanding into other regions of the world and other languages in which my name is even harder to pronounce, I’m just going by Rob Mac.

“McElhenney” may not be a surname that some people outside the U.S. may be able to pronounce. Yet it’s a very unique name that Rob seems to be proud of. He even admitted that he wrestled with whether such a choice would be disrespectful towards his lineage. His concerns were soothed, however, when the Mythic Quest co-creator learned that relatives were aiming to change their names and that others had done so in the past. So it seems the actor is serious, but given his humor, can you blame me for thinking it was a joke?

Rob McElhenney’s professional profile has definitely grown, particularly in the past several years. He’s become a successful sports entrepreneur, as he currently serves as co-owner of the Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C. alongside buddy Ryan Reynolds. Their efforts to shepherd the team to success are chronicled on the Emmy-winning docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham (which is streamable with a Hulu subscription). Aside from being a big name in football, McElhenney continues to star alongside his wife on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which will be returning for its 17th season shortly on the 2025 TV schedule.

Whatever name he decides to go by, Rob McElhenney is entitled to whatever he feels is best for himself in that regard. I’d be lying if I said “Rob Mac” isn’t going to take some getting used to. Still, maybe it can work in McElhenney’s favor in a big way. (Personally, I’d say there’s a cheeky collaboration with McDonald’s to be forged here.)

You can see the man soon to be known as Rob Mac on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17, when it debuts on July 9 on FXX.