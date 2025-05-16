Wonder Woman Has Been Revealed As One Of The DC Universe’s Four ‘Pillars,’ And Now I Have A Big Question About The Superhero Franchise

Wonder Woman is one of those DC Comics characters who’s more well-known to the general public. Introduced in 1941’s All Star Comics #8, not only does she have her own sizable cast of supporting characters and villains, she’s frequently depicted as a founding member of the Justice League and makes up the DC Trinity with Superman and Batman.

Gal Gadot played Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe, and it’s now been officially announced that she’s going to be one of the four “pillars” of the new DC Universe franchise. That’s great, but question: exactly when and where is this going to happen?

Who The DCU’s Four Pillars Are

First things first: Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav revealed this status for Diana of Themyscira while speaking to investors during a Q1 earnings call (via ComicBookMovie). Superman, Batman and Supergirl make up the other three pillars, and Zaslav had this to say about the quartet:

It’s important for us to be able to sell our content to third-parties [but] as we look at our titles, there are many that are really just for Warner Bros. When you look at the major characters with — that James Gunn and Peter Safran are developing with their 10-year plan around D.C., that is to build asset value for us globally everywhere in the world, Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, Supergirl. So those are — we look at those as big asset builders and big differentiators.

I’m not surprised by Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman being “asset builders” considering they’re arguably DC’s three most famous superheroes. Supergirl, however, is a bit of a surprise, as I would’ve assumed someone like Flash or Green Lantern (several of whom we’ll be seeing in Lanterns) would’ve been chosen for that fourth slot instead. That said, we are meeting Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El next year in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and it’s good to know that she’s at least being looked at someone more important than just Superman’s cousin.

What’s The Plan For Introducing The DCU’s Wonder Woman?

Along with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, we’re meeting David Corenswet’s Clark Kent in James Gunn’s Superman this summer, and the Andy Muschietti-directed The Brave and the Bold will see Bruce Wayne teaming up with his son Damian, though it doesn’t have a release date yet. However, as indicated earlier, we still have no idea where the DCU’s Wonder Woman is going to appear first and when this can be expected.

Now some of you might be thinking about the upcoming DC TV show Paradise Lost, which will be a political dramas set on Themyscira. But not so fast, as this series is also taking place long before Diana was born. So unless the premise for Paradise Lost has been changed so it happens after Diana’s established herself as Wonder Woman, we shouldn’t expect to see her appear. So if not there, then where?

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Sign up for a Max subscription so you can view Wonder Woman's various animated and live-action appearances. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, with three tiers available. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

A solo Wonder Woman is the most logical option since Superman, Supergirl and Batman all get their own movies. For now though, such a project isn’t on the DCU slate. Maybe Gunn and Peter Safran, who run DC Studios, are using Paradise Lost as a way to ease back into the Wonder Woman mythology onscreen and would like more distance from the Gal Gadot-led movies.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While I certainly don’t want Wonder Woman’s DCU introduction to be rushed, hopefully it isn’t too far off. We’ve gotten multiple cinematic depictions of Superman, Batman and Supergirl, and I’m looking forward to seeing how a new actress does bringing Diana to life as one of these pillars.