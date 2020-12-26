Does Wonder Woman 1984 have a Steve Trevor problem?

This is a frustrating element about Wonder Woman 1984. While we’d imagine she’s lived an interesting life away from Steve in between the ‘20s and the ‘80s, and has moved on, there is a part of Diana’s arc that feels like we haven’t fast-forwarded a lifetime. I believe this unintentionally happens as the filmmakers set up the specific story of Wonder Woman 1984 and Diana’s wish specifically. But the problem remains as Chris Pine’s character enters the fold and becomes a character who accounts for some toned-down action sequences with the hero, who seems to be losing her powers every day she spends with him. Throughout the movie, Diana is realizing she cannot have both. She cannot truly be who she needs to be with Steve Trevor by her side. For both Wonder Woman and WW84, before it can reach its stunning conclusion with Diana kicking ass on her own, she has to have a key moment with Steve that emotionally motivates her to finish the job.