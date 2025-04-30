Andor Boss Explains Why THAT Returning Star Wars Character Was Recast In Season 2, But I Still Missed The OG Actor

Spoilers for the Andor episode, “What a Festive Evening,” lie ahead.

The long-awaited Andor Season 2 is in full swing and, after its first six episodes, it’s simply firing on all cylinders. As the series – which is available to stream with a Disney+ subscription – continues its run, it’s adding new elements to the Star Wars universe. One of the latest episodes also adds a franchise newcomer, who actually plays a long-running character in the galaxy far, far away. Series EP Tony Gilroy provided a solid explanation for that major recast, yet I still lament the fact that the OG star couldn’t reprise their role.

During the sixth episode of this second season, Mon Mothma, the senator working with the growing rebellion behind the scenes, attends a viewing of an art collection alongside her husband, Perrin. On their way there, they cross paths with fellow Senator Bail Organa, who’s long been acquainted with Mon. Historically, Organa has been played by veteran actor Jimmy Smits yet, this time around, he’s played by another tried-and-true performer, Benjamin Bratt.

It’s possible that some die-hard Star Wars fans may have been thrown for a loop when seeing a new actor take on the role of Senator Organa. Well, there’s an understandable reason for the change-up, as Tony Gilroy explained to TVLine. Jimmy Smits was apparently filming the CBS drama East New York around the same time Andor Season 2 filmed Organa’s scenes in Valencia, Spain. Gilroy was honest about the different variables that can come into play when trying to secure an actor for a role:

It’s very difficult sometimes to bring legacy characters back, for a whole variety of reasons. . . . They just couldn’t work it out.

As a rational person, I completely understand why Jimmy Smits wasn’t able to play the role once more. It’s still disappointing, however, that he couldn’t take part this time around. He made his debut as Bail Organa in 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and subsequently reprised the role in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith and 2016’s Rogue One. He also appeared as Bail briefly in the limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Smits’ role as Bail is understated, and he’s always brought a quiet strength and sense of dignity to the character.

Considering those aforementioned qualities, it’s unfortunate that the In the Heights alum couldn’t return to play Princess Leia Organa’s adoptive father. Interestingly enough, in 2020, rumors began to circulate that he’d possibly reprise Bail for Andor. The following year, Smits himself addressed a potential return, saying that with Disney now having the creative reins there were plenty of possibilities (case in point, his return during Obi-Wan Kenobi).

I may be disappointed that Jimmy Smits didn’t return, but I also have to give Benjamin Bratt his props. The Law & Order alum is a highly skilled actor in his own right and, like Smits, he brings gravitas to the role of Organa. I’d imagine it’s not easy to step into an iconic franchise and even more daunting to take over an important role from a seasoned star. Kudos to Bratt for crushing it, and Tony Gilroy and co. deserve props as well for executing an effective recast.

While it’s unclear if any upcoming Star Wars movies or TV shows will feature Jimmy Smits playing Bail Organa again, his past appearances in the saga are available on Disney+. Of course, also be sure to check out new episodes of Andor, which hit the aforementioned streamer at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesdays as part of the 2025 TV schedule.