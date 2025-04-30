Andor Boss Explains Why THAT Returning Star Wars Character Was Recast In Season 2, But I Still Missed The OG Actor

News
By published

Anyone else have to do a double take?

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) pilots a ship on Andor
(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Spoilers for the Andor episode, “What a Festive Evening,” lie ahead.

The long-awaited Andor Season 2 is in full swing and, after its first six episodes, it’s simply firing on all cylinders. As the series – which is available to stream with a Disney+ subscription – continues its run, it’s adding new elements to the Star Wars universe. One of the latest episodes also adds a franchise newcomer, who actually plays a long-running character in the galaxy far, far away. Series EP Tony Gilroy provided a solid explanation for that major recast, yet I still lament the fact that the OG star couldn’t reprise their role.

During the sixth episode of this second season, Mon Mothma, the senator working with the growing rebellion behind the scenes, attends a viewing of an art collection alongside her husband, Perrin. On their way there, they cross paths with fellow Senator Bail Organa, who’s long been acquainted with Mon. Historically, Organa has been played by veteran actor Jimmy Smits yet, this time around, he’s played by another tried-and-true performer, Benjamin Bratt.

Bail Organa (Benjamin Bratt) speaks to Mon Mothma and Perrin on Andor.

(Image credit: Disney+)

It’s possible that some die-hard Star Wars fans may have been thrown for a loop when seeing a new actor take on the role of Senator Organa. Well, there’s an understandable reason for the change-up, as Tony Gilroy explained to TVLine. Jimmy Smits was apparently filming the CBS drama East New York around the same time Andor Season 2 filmed Organa’s scenes in Valencia, Spain. Gilroy was honest about the different variables that can come into play when trying to secure an actor for a role:

It’s very difficult sometimes to bring legacy characters back, for a whole variety of reasons. . . . They just couldn’t work it out.

Jimmy Smits' Bail Organa conversing with Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

As a rational person, I completely understand why Jimmy Smits wasn’t able to play the role once more. It’s still disappointing, however, that he couldn’t take part this time around. He made his debut as Bail Organa in 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and subsequently reprised the role in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith and 2016’s Rogue One. He also appeared as Bail briefly in the limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Smits’ role as Bail is understated, and he’s always brought a quiet strength and sense of dignity to the character.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Action, drama and political intrigue await you with new episodes of Andor, and you can access them on Disney+! The ad-supported tier starts at $9.99 a month, or you can go ad-free by paying $15.99 a month. There's also the option to save 16% by pre-paying $159.99 for a year.

View Deal

Considering those aforementioned qualities, it’s unfortunate that the In the Heights alum couldn’t return to play Princess Leia Organa’s adoptive father. Interestingly enough, in 2020, rumors began to circulate that he’d possibly reprise Bail for Andor. The following year, Smits himself addressed a potential return, saying that with Disney now having the creative reins there were plenty of possibilities (case in point, his return during Obi-Wan Kenobi).

I may be disappointed that Jimmy Smits didn’t return, but I also have to give Benjamin Bratt his props. The Law & Order alum is a highly skilled actor in his own right and, like Smits, he brings gravitas to the role of Organa. I’d imagine it’s not easy to step into an iconic franchise and even more daunting to take over an important role from a seasoned star. Kudos to Bratt for crushing it, and Tony Gilroy and co. deserve props as well for executing an effective recast.

While it’s unclear if any upcoming Star Wars movies or TV shows will feature Jimmy Smits playing Bail Organa again, his past appearances in the saga are available on Disney+. Of course, also be sure to check out new episodes of Andor, which hit the aforementioned streamer at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesdays as part of the 2025 TV schedule.

Erik Swann
Erik Swann
Senior Content Producer

Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about star wars

Andor Season 2 Revealed How Saw Gerrera’s Lungs Were Damaged, And Now I Feel For The Guy Even More

Star Wars’ Ian McDiarmid Shared His Thoughts On Rise Of Skywalker Backlash, But I’m More Into How His Emperor Palpatine Return Was ‘Even Better’ Than He Envisioned

Florence Pugh Helping Geraldine Viswanathan With Her Gorgeous Sunflower Chiffon Train Is Making Me So Happy It's Spring Right Now
See more latest
Most Popular
From left to right: Geraldine Viswanathan on Late Night with Seth Meyers and Florence Pugh in Thunderbolts.
Florence Pugh Helping Geraldine Viswanathan With Her Gorgeous Sunflower Chiffon Train Is Making Me So Happy It's Spring Right Now
Ryan Reynolds with long hair as Nicepool in Deadpool and Wolverine scene.
'Crossover Events And Sequels' It’s Not Surprising Marvel Doesn’t Want To Turn Over Everything It Has On Nicepool, But The Reasoning Is Very Curious
David Howard Thornton smiles while splattered with blood in Terrifier 2.
The Most Insane Moment In The Terrifier Franchise So Far Was Very Nearly A Disaster
Jenna Ortega in Scream VI
Jenna Ortega Wants To Direct A Movie, And I’m Impressed By Her Comments On How She’s Already Been Preparing Herself
Theresa Nist holds a bouquet of flowers as she sits next to Gerry Turner on The Golden Bachelor Season 1.
The Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist Opens Up About The Phone Conversation She Had With Gerry Turner About His New Girlfriend
Sydney Sweeney looking a bit concerned in Anyone But You.
I Don’t Know What To Call Sydney Sweeney’s Concert Corset Fit (But I Love It)
Matthew Gray Gubler on Criminal Minds
Matthew Gray Gubler Is Returning To Criminal Minds, But His New CBS Show Just Got Some Bad News
Marcus (Martin Lawrence) and Mike (Will Smith) fist bump in Bad Boys: Ride Or Die
‘That Was Me And Will’s Baby.’ Martin Lawrence Says There’s One Big Reason The Bad Boys Franchise Deserves A Fifth Movie
John Larroquette as Dan Fielding on a couch with Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone in Night Court Season 3
'When In Doubt, Hire A Guest Star': John Larroquette Hypes The Return Of Roz And Melissa Rauch's Big Bang Theory Reunions In Night Court's Finale
Adam Levine and Blake Shelton on The Voice.
Adam Levine Recalls How Far Was ‘Too Far’ To Push Blake Shelton And Which One Of Them Was More ‘Sensitive’ During Their Voice Rivalry