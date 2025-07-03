After The Boys’ Erin Moriarty Posted A Tear-Filled Message About The Show Ending, Her Co-Stars Sweetly Showed Up For Her In The Comments

The Boys can always be counted on for some truly intense moments (Season 3’s Termite scene and the whole “butt buffet” thing last season come to mind), and as fun as it all is to watch with an Amazon Prime Video subscription, it’s apparently just as much fun to be a part of. Erin Moriarty was in full grief mode after The Boys’ fifth and final season wrapped, and I love how her co-stars came through after her tearful post.

The Boys' final season won't make it in time for the 2025 TV schedule, but there's plenty to look forward to in the last batch of episodes, including a Supernatural reunion between Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins. However, Starlight actress Erin Moriarty isn't ready to be excited about what the team has accomplished or what's to come, as she captioned an emotional post on Instagram:

honestly, fuck ‘don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.’ the tears have begun. the posts are incoming. I said goodbye to most of my work family today and I’ll be ready to smile about it when I’m ready to smile about it. to my Boys fam: love you, c*nts. forever.

You know you’ve got something special going on when you can be in full meltdown mode and still wrap a message to your colleagues with, “love you, c*nts.” To that point, it seems those “c*nts” love her right back, as The Boys stars hit up her comment section to say:

Jack Quaid: Love you so much Erin! ❤️❤️❤️

Simon Pegg: Congrats Erin!❤️

Colby Minifie: I love you Erin!! Day 1 till the end

Karen Fukuhara: Love you. Its time for the percolator

Laz Alonso: We love you back Erincita 😭

The Boys’ characters have done some pretty reprehensible things in the first four seasons of the comic book-based series, but it sure doesn’t seem like these guys have to lobotomize themselves in order to enjoy each other’s company.

The show's creator, Eric Kripke, also had a thoughtful response for the Supe portrayer, writing:

Love you and grateful to you more than I can ever say. Starlight Forever.

The showrunner seemed to be going through his own mourning period after filming wrapped, as he penned a farewell post about The Boys’ “bittersweet” ending and the gratitude he felt for the cast and crew.

I can only imagine the bloody awfulness that awaits us in The Boys Season 5, and we’re likely to get a better idea of what to expect when Gen V Season 2 premieres in September. Just as the first season of the spinoff set up The Boys Season 4 virus story, the next chapter of the God U students should transition right into what I’m guessing will be full-on warfare between humans and Supes.

Eric Kripke drew inspiration from Breaking Bad when putting together the final season. It sounds like we’re in for a lot of death, and with no Season 6 to worry about, no character is safe. No wonder Erin Moriarty is so upset.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for that 2026 premiere date, but in the meantime, plan to tune in for Gen V Season 2 when it drops Wednesday, September 17, on Prime Video.