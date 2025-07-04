James Gunn Has Curated Music Playlists For His Superman Heroes And Villains, And One Character Is 100 Percent A Swiftie

As the Superman release date approaches next weekend, the excitement is only growing for the first of the upcoming DC movies made under the reign of James Gunn. Now, one sweet way fans can get ready for the superhero flick is through curated Spotify playlists made for the movie’s characters by the director. And one character among the large Superman cast is absolutely into Taylor Swift.

James Gunn’s Superman Spotify Playlists Reveal One Character Is A True-Blue Swiftie

A couple of days ago, the “Superman Official Playlist” landed on Spotify , and it includes specific playlists writer/director James Gunn actually imagined each of the characters might listen to. While talking about the playlist on Instagram , Gunn said he’s an “obsessive about music” who “probably had more fun doing this than anything else” he’s done “in the past couple of years.”

The playlist currently has the listening preferences for David Corenswet’s Clark Kent, Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio’s Eve Teschmacher, Anthony Carrigan’s Metamorpho and Angela Spica’s The Engineer, with more to come for other characters. The character with a clear preference for Ms. Taylor Swift is Lex Luthor’s assistant and girlfriend, Eve Teschmacher. As Gunn shared:

I have to admit, I really like Eve Teschmacher’s list because it’s a bunch of girl pop that I find really listenable. So I love it.

The 13-song playlist actually has five Taylor Swift songs on it! It includes “Shake It Off,” “You Belong With Me,” “Cruel Summer,” “ME!” and “Blank Space”. We haven’t seen a ton of Eve in the Superman marketing, but knowing what she listens to gives us a really good sense of what she might be like. Oh, and Gunn said it's the playlist he made that he's probably listened back to the most.

Other songs Eve listens to definitely fit in the girl pop camp. And with entries like Olivia Rodrigo’s “bad idea right?”, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild,” and Britney Spears’ “...Baby One More Time”, it’s definitely not hard to believe this is the playlist of the woman who is dating Lex Luthor.

I also bet she went to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour twice and channelled Lover at one show and 1989 at the other!

How James Gunn Envisions What Superman, Lois Lane And More Listen To

Aside from learning that Eve Teschmacher is definitely a Swiftie, the playlists and James Gunn’s own comments on the curated lists of songs to come definitely give us a greater idea of the filmmaker’s vision for these iconic characters.

Clark Kent/Superman for example, is very into upbeat rock hits like Jimmy Eat World’s “The Middle,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “You Get What You Give” by the Radicals. It totally fits the trunk-wearing superhero !

Meanwhile, Lois Lane’s playlist hasn’t been made available, but Gunn said this about it:

Lois’s playlist is probably the closest to my taste. I actually think she has the best taste in music of everybody.

We mustn't forget James Gunn is the man behind one of the best modern soundtracks with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 (along with his whole trilogy of bangers ). So, it's not surprising that he put so much thought and care into curating these playlists.

Case in point, the writer/director also said this about Jimmy Olsen’s not-yet-released playlist:

I really love Jimmy’s playlist, simply because I imagine that all of his songs have nothing in common with each other. They’re all just songs about being noncommittal to people, and I don’t think Jimmy would be aware of that. I think Jimmy would be like, ‘Oh, these are just a bunch of songs that I like.’ And then somebody would have to point that out and go, ‘Oh, really?’

Well, that's fascinating, and I can't wait to see what that playlist includes! However, for now, I'm going to bask in the fact that Eve Teschmacher is a certified Swiftie.

Overall, knowing about what music the characters of Superman listen to only has us more excited for the release. And we really won't have to wait much longer, because the movie hits theaters on Friday, July 11.