From Dusk Till Dawn: 9 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About the Rodriguez-Tarantino Movie

From Dusk Till Dawn Was Quentin Tarantino’s First Paid Writing Assignment

Quentin Tarantino’s origin story as a movie-obsessed video store clerk who almost overnight became the hottest filmmaker in Hollywood is pretty well known. However, Reservoir Dogs isn’t the script that gave him the ability to dive full on into his career as a writer-director - that distinction goes to From Dusk Till Dawn.

Robert Kurtzman, the special effects and makeup artist who was part of the founding group for KNB EFX Group, conceived the story and wrote a treatment. When it came to actually writing the script, though, a producer pointed him in the direction of a young writer who was making some noise with his scripts Natural Born Killers and True Romance. Kurtzman hired Tarantino to write the script for $1,500, which allowed him to quit his job as a video clerk.

Tarantino did have one condition. As part of the deal for him to write the script, KNB would help him with makeup on Reservoir Dogs (i.e. the infamous ear scene). Tarantino would continue to use KNB for many of his films.