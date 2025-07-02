I Can't Believe The Wild Reason MTV’s Catfish Had To Scrap An Otherwise Heartwarming Episode
This is unbelievable.
Catfish has delivered many wild and shocking twists over the years, but not everything filmed is fit for television. The series' pop culture legacy is forever cemented, with even shows like 90 Day Fiancé using the term for people using others' identities to find love on the internet. As we wait for news as to when it may return with new episodes on the 2025 TV schedule (or beyond?), host Nev Schulman recalled one of the few times they had to completely dump an episode before it aired.
Schulman was a guest on Josh Peck's Good Guys Podcast, and noted there were two times that Catfish was unable to air an episode they'd shot. The host set the stage by outlining the story, which sounds like it would've been a heartwarming episode had it ever been allowed to air:
So many Catfish stories end in sadness, I would love to see one that ends at Disney World where they're riding the Tron Coaster or any one of the great attractions at the parks. Unfortunately, it seems that when your series is based on the acclaimed movie of the same name, it ends on a sour note, the show is cursed to do the same. Or maybe, there's just better odds statistically of catfish stories ending poorly?
As it turns out, nothing in the actual episode itself made it inappropriate to air on MTV. Instead, Nev Schulman continued his story and revealed the episode was pulled because of what happened to one of the participants after filming had completed:
I could've had a hundred guesses for where that story was going, and I would've never came up with that. Nev Schulman didn't get a chance to share the other reason why an episode didn't air, but I'd almost guarantee it wasn't for a wilder reason than that if he didn't lead with another story instead.
That said, Schulman noted that the episode was removed for liability reasons by MTV, and I'm shocked that hasn't happened more with Catfish. I would imagine that a show as controversial as that would have people who participated who either didn't want to be on television after or maybe even pressed charges against the people who catfished them if they had given them money or anything of that sort. For only two episodes to be scrubbed, that seems like a pretty good track record for a show with over 200 episodes.
Catfish was renewed by MTV for new seasons, but there's no word on when those episodes will air. Host Kamie Crawford exited the series in late 2024, so it's possible the show is lining up a new successor to carry the torch on the show as it goes into the future. In any case, I do hope we're getting new episodes soon.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Catfish: The TV Show is available on streaming for those with a Hulu subscription, and with so many episodes, you can spend the rest of summer watching people be thrilled or disappointed at meeting their mystery lover.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.