How 50 Cent Trolled Diddy Following The Mixed Verdict In His Sex-Trafficking Trial

The verdict has finally been delivered in the trial of Sean Combs, who’s famously known by his hip hop moniker, Diddy. A jury found the 55-year-old mogul not guilty on one count of racketeering conspiracy and on charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion. Combs was, however, found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. In the aftermath of the announcement, various people are responding, including 50 Cent. “Fiddy” specifically trolled Diddy over what ultimately went down.

Over the past several weeks, 50 Cent – whose real name is Curtis Jackson – has criticized Sean Combs. Jackson specifically chastised Combs due to the allegations that were leveled against him and called out those who supported him. Following the reading of the verdict, Jackson took to Instagram to comment on the decision. His post included an A.I.-crafted self-portrait of himself as well as a caption in which he mockingly noted hyped up the fact that Combs wasn’t charged with racketeering (or RICO):

Diddy beat the Rio, that boy a bad man ! 👏👏👏, he like the Gay John Gotti.

This latest sentiment arrives only a day after “Fiddy” criticized Diddy’s lawyers with another post that featured an A.I.-made photo. In his eyes, the embattled Sean John head honcho’s legal team did him “dirty” by giving lackluster closing statements. 50 Cent also called out Diddy’s top attorney, Marc Agnifilo, in a since-deleted comment, calling him the “worst lawyer” and claiming that his legal approach would earn Diddy 20 years behind bars.

Ahead of that, there was speculation as to whether Sean Combs could be pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump if he were to be convicted. 50 Cent responded to the pardon chatter, saying that he’d do whatever he could to make sure Combs didn’t receive one. The “21 Questions” performer hasn’t been following Diddy’s simply for personal reasons either. 50 is also producing a bombshell documentary on Diddy, which will be available to Netflix subscription holders at some point.

More on Diddy (Image credit: Diddy) 'I Never Wanted To Open My Mouth.' A Male Escort Speaks Up About His Experience At A Diddy Party As The Trial Rolls On

That aforementioned documentary could very well include details of Diddy’s verdict, which came after days of deliberation. As reported by ABC News, the sex-trafficking charge is linked to a Jane Doe and Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, who testified during the trial. Ventura is also connected to one count of transportation to engage in prostitution. When the singer, known professionally as Cassie, took the stand, she shared details about her relationship with Diddy, who she says coerced her into committing sexual acts with other men.

Cassie’s testimony garnered responses from other rappers, including Suge Knight, who’s currently doing time. Knight expressed his desire to talk to Combs personally and also said he should do prison time, because he “beat the shit out of Cassie.” That comment was in reference to the 2016 hotel surveillance footage that showed Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend. Despite having his share of critics, Diddy has found a few supporters in the form of Kanye West and Ray J, who called for him to walk away free.

A sentiment like that appears to be far from 50 Cent’s mind, however, based on the comments he’s made thus far. If the frequency by which he posts about Diddy’s legal drama is any indication, this may not be the final time Fiddy shares thoughts.