Glass Ending: Why What Happened To Bruce Willis Happened The Way It Did, Per M. Night Shyamalan

And it has to be said that, for better or worse, there's no indication that M. Night Shyamalan has ever done anything with his stories than exactly what he wanted. Many of his movies have been praised and just as many have been seen to have significant problems, but they're all exactly the movie he wanted to make. He doesn't tell the story that he thinks the audience wants to hear. He's always making the movie he thinks should be made. Sometimes it works. Sometimes it does not. There's been some sort of twist in nearly every movie the man has made and sometimes they work and sometimes they don't but they always mean something that the director feels is worth saying.