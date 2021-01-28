Amber Heard’s Legal Team Wants To Rope In Disney About Johnny Depp’s Behavior On The Set Of Pirates Of The Caribbean And More

Again, formally Disney did not sever ties with Depp. He was not asked to step down from Pirates of the Caribbean like Warner Bros. asked him to do with his Grindelwald role and there was even some recent speculation that the studio might be or have been looking to get Johnny Depp to cameo in a new movie. This was even after reports came out the company may be moving forward with a reboot that would be fronted by Margot Robbie. It’s unclear what any of this could do with the case between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, but Heard’s legal team is asking for the information regardless.