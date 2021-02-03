The Awesome Advice On Fame James Van Der Beek Got From Jon Voight During Varsity Blues

Voight came to play, I mean, he would mess with me off camera, just up to the point where I might take it personally, but I never did. And at one point I felt comfortable enough to ask him, 'How do you deal with this? How do you deal with fame?' 'Cause I remember I was shooting a scene at night, and some kid comes up to Jon Voight, who's been nominated for two Oscars, has won one. And this kid comes up to Voight and goes, 'Hey, I know you! You're that guy from Anaconda!' Which I'm sure is at the top of anybody's pride that that's on their resume, you know, not, not Coming Home, not Deliverance - You're that guy from Anaconda! And Jon goes, "That's right.' And the kid goes, 'Yeah, you got eaten by the snake!' Jon's like, 'Yeah, that was a bad guy.' And the kid goes, 'Remember that scene where that guy says-' And he starts playing the scene with Jon and Jon starts playing the scene with him. No ego, just completely at play.