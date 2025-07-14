Is Hocus Pocus 3 Happening? Sarah Jessica Parker Provides Update

As we all know, the beloved ’90s family-friendly movie has built a cult following since its 1993 premiere. Since then fans of Winnie, Mary and Sarah Sanderson had longed for a continuation of the humorous but witchy tale. The sequel arrived nearly 30 years later (to mixed reviews ) but almost instantaneously sparked the Black Flame candle again with talks of Hocus Pocus 3 . Since then, we’ve heard rumblings of the threequel, and Sarah Jessica Parker revealed what’s going on in their slice of Salem currently.

Though there’s no sight of Sarah Sanderson or her sisters, in the 2025 TV guide , you can catch SJP on Season 3 of …And Just Like That. She stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to chat about the current happenings for the NYC-based icon (available to stream with an HBO Max subscription ). While there, she hinted at what was happening with the wicked siblings and the slow-moving Hocus Pocus 3 developments . Unfortunately, nothing super exciting to reveal, other than the trio is still in and people are talking, as she said:

No more developments other than we would like to do it. We would like to do it, and we’ve been having some conversations.

Though not much is said in the statement, there are a few things to take away from it for fans who want to see more Sanderson content. The first, and arguably most important element, is that SJP, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy are still on board. In my opinion, there’s not much ground, hallowed or not, to stand on without them. The other point is that talks are still being had on how to develop the future movie that will inevitably stream with a Disney+ subscription .

For anyone who’s been following the saga, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Many behind-the-scenes, including writer Jen D’Angelo, have discussed the many directions that they could head in, story-wise, including exploring more of Hannah Waddingham's character . As a fan who watched the first one annually (and more) during the ‘90s, I have a lot of feelings about the sequel and the OG characters MIA .

Currently, it seems that 3 remains more of a question to everyone, but it has the potential to keep the door open for old faces. Omri Katz (aka Max) has expressed interest and has been one of the most notable of the 1993 flick to voice his feelings. Meanwhile, Doug Jones has mused about Billy Butcherson's future along with Winnie, Mary and Sarah since the quartet all seemed to somewhat have moments of closure.

All of us will have to wait and see how Hocus Pocus 3 plans will take flight, including Sarah Jessica Parker and co.