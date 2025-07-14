I Only Just Found Out Now You See Me: Now You Don't Is The Third In A Series, And I Feel Like Somebody Played A Magic Trick On Me

There are a lot of exciting things happening on the 2025 movie calendar these days. Superman is kicking off the DCU, fast zombies are a thing again in 28 Years Later, and I couldn’t be more excited for the upcoming Naked Gun reboot. I’m also intrigued by the heist movie Now You See Me: Now You Don’t that’s coming in November, and I’m actually really embarrassed that I’m only finding out now that it’s the third movie in a series.

I think I’ve been tricked. It’s the only explanation. Allow me to explain how I came to realize that the Jesse Eisenberg flick has two predecessors, as well as how finally checking out the first movie (available via Netflix subscription) affected my opinion of Now You See Me 3.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

I Was Interested In Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Without Even Knowing About The Previous Movies

In my defense, if the three-quel were actually called Now You See Me 3, this wouldn’t have been an issue. This story won’t do much to prove otherwise, but I’d consider myself a fairly intelligent human being. However, this movie is called Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. (The colon is a bit of a hint, but the title in the trailer did not include the colon, and honestly, with movie titles these days, you can never really tell.)

The trailer for the upcoming heist movie played when my daughter and I went to see Jurassic World Rebirth. Admittedly, I didn’t pay too much attention to it, because I don’t like when previews give too much away. I saw Jesse Eisenberg surrounded by a great cast, I saw heists, I saw magic. Sold. That’s all I needed to know … so I thought.

When I returned home, I was recalling the trailers we’d seen — The Running Man remake, The Odyssey teaser, Wicked: For Good — and I mentioned Now You See Me: Now You Don’t to my husband (a fellow CinemaBlend employee) and asked him if he’d heard of it. That was when he broke the news to me: Two other magic heist movies had come before. Not only that, but apparently he’s seen them both and mentioned them to me several times.

*Starts playing air violin to prove I’ve been hypnotized by Woody Harrelson’s Merritt to forget such things.*

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

How Did Now You See Me Pull Off This Disappearing Act In My Memory?

It seems ridiculous that I hadn’t heard of 2013’s Now You See Me and 2016’s Now You See Me 2. The really annoying part is that I did know about Isla Fisher almost drowning in a water stunt and heard colleagues discussing why the third movie has another water tank scene. I just didn’t know what movie they were talking about.

I have to admit, with this ensemble cast — Jesse Eisenberg, Morgan Freeman, Dave Franco, Woody Harrelson, Mark Ruffalo, Isla Fisher and more, many of whom are apparently returning for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t — it’s actually unreal that I never paid this movie any attention.

My only guess — outside of sorcery, which I’m sticking with as my official defense — is that in the years that both of those movies came out, I had infants in the house. I was barely sleeping and was consumed by a different job that was not as conducive as my current one to keeping me in the know about fun movies about magic.

Quick Note From The Aforementioned Loving Husband

"While I can safely say with confidence that I'd suggested both the first and second NYSM movies to Heidi around the time of their respective releases, I can also speak to the fact that both of our children were slightly more attention-worthy than any Hollywood directors' efforts at the time. To her credit, I probably couldn't pick the second movie's plot out of a lineup, while I could easily pick at least one of our children out of that same lineup. "

Also, apparently my Netflix algorithm hasn’t been given the information it needs to know that heist films — especially ones with horribly ridiculous plot twists like we get in Now You See Me — are right up my alley. Hopefully I’m on my way to remedying that situation, because I have now watched the 2013 installment of the Four Horsemen’s hijinks, and it made me even more excited for what’s to come.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

After Finally Watching The First Movie, I Can’t Wait For The Second And Third

Just in case anyone else is as thick-headed as myself and somehow missed the memo (or rather, saw the memo that was sent multiple times but still threw it away, as some might contend) that a decade ago an all-star Hollywood cast put out two perfectly binge-worthy heist movies revolving around magic, I’m going to keep this spoiler-free. I will, however, say that I understand why some moments from Now You See Me still bother people. Also, I really don’t know what the ending with the carousel was all about.

Absolutely none of that has done anything to dampen my spirits about the second and third movies. I don’t need my heist movies to be realistic any more than I need to know how a magic trick was performed. In fact, if magic is the point of the heist movie, being able to explain everything that happens could suck the fun right out of it.

I may not be able to explain how the Now You See Me 3 trailer is my first conscious awareness of this franchise, but I have to believe there are others out there like me. Maybe there are people who are unfamiliar with the 2013 movie but are just excited to see any film that reunites Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson with Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer (that alone is reason enough for me to buy a ticket).

Or maybe you also saw the three-quel’s trailer at a showing of Jurassic World Rebirth and thought it sounded like a blast, even if it felt a little like the Four Horsemen’s story was starting in the middle. You can actually check it out below:

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025) Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Whichever way you've come to the movie, now that we’ve taken off our blindfolds and awoken from our hypnotic trance, there’s plenty of time to get caught up before Now You See Me: Now You Don’t arrives in theaters on Friday, November 14.

Whether you’re watching for the first time or need a refresher on those wild plot twists, both Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2 are available to stream on Netflix.