F1’s Damson Idris Reveals One ‘Important' Lesson He’s Already Learned About Dealing With Fame

The upcoming movie F1 is selling itself on its high-speed thrills and the star power of its leadBrad Pitt. In an era when it’s been suggested the world is running out of movie stars, Pitt is one of the few actors who is likely still able to sell a lot of tickets based entirely on his name. The movie might also create a new movie star in the young Damson Idris, who says Pitt has been incredibly encouraging.

Damson Idris will be a much bigger name following the release of F1, and he’s likely going to have to deal with fame to a much more significant degree than previously. Speaking with NME, Idris says F1 co-stars Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem have both been incredibly supportive of him, and his goal of enjoying his growing fame. He said…

They actually just talk about the things I’m doing. They encourage the things I’m doing. And a lot of it is outside of the acting and about how I am in my day-to-day. They admire that I’m having fun – they always say that: ‘Man, you know how to have fun.’ And I think that’s so important. We see so many people reach these amazing levels and they constantly talk about how it’s horrible: ‘I hate this and I can’t do this and I hate fame.’

We’ve certainly heard more than our share of horror stories regarding fame. A lot of actors, even if they appreciate the celebrity, have often lamented the loss of their “normal life” that comes with being famous. Brad Pitt’s stardom has certainly been a double-edged sword, as the actor found his name in the headlines constantly during his multi-year divorce from Angelina Jolie.

However, while there may be downsides to fame, Damson Idris seems committed to focusing on the positive. He seems to know that he’s in a pretty lucky position, one that has significant influence on others, and so he hopes to be able to show the positive sides of fame and not to complain about it. He continued…

But there’s all these kids that wanna be in that position and it’s not encouraging for them, so I’ve taken it upon myself to really enjoy these moments; to really live it fully. Whatever level I get to, I’m just gonna continue to make sure I stay happy in it and not complain.

It’s a safe bet that following F1 Damson Idris will get a lot of additional opportunities, and he could very well become a huge star. He's already the subject of major Black Panther 3 rumors. Time will tell if he’s truly able to remain entirely positive on fame, but he certainly appears to have the right attitude going in.