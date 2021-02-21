The 10 Best Stephen King Adaptations Of The Last 10 Years

The relationship between Stephen King and Hollywood has been symbiotic for nearly half a century at this point. Since the release of Brian De Palma’s Carrie in 1976, there have only been six calendar years that didn’t see a studio adaptation either debut in theaters or air on the small screen. As the author keeps writing novels and short stories, filmmakers continue to generate ideas how to bring them to life.

In this regard, the last 10 years have been quite special. Since 2011, 23 new Stephen King movies, TV shows, and miniseries have launched, and while they haven’t all been what could be described as “winners,” the period also delivered us some of the best King adaptations of all time. This ranking is a celebration of those latter titles.