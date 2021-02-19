Why You Need To See Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar Despite The Vague Trailer

Warning: spoilers for Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar are in play. If you absolutely need it spoiled for you, then fine you can keep reading. But if you want to be in for a surprising tit flapper of a time, read only the first two paragraphs, and watch only the trailer provided below.

I think the first time I ever saw the trailer for Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar was in front of a screening for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It seemed at the time like watching the contents of that first trailer was all I needed to see in order to know that this movie movie wasn't for me. Then, 2020 happened, Barb and Star got pushed to 2021, so in the absence of a flourishing film market, I took a chance on a movie that eventually impressed me beyond belief.