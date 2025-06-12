As Someone Who Never Remembers His Dreams, The Teaser Trailer For Netflix’s New Movie In Your Dreams Has Me In My Feelings

Netflix just dropped the first extended footage from its upcoming animated film In Your Dreams, and it looks like a lot of fun. It’s about two siblings who escape into their own dream world to try and save their family. The first teaser trailer goes heavy on the comedy, but its subject matter and the tone give hints that it’ll likely have a big emotional payoff too.

As a fan of animated movies, I’m stoked about the unique animation style and the promises of absurd imagery. As someone who can’t remember any of my dreams, I have a lot of feelings. I can get to those in a minute though. First, you can check out the teaser trailer which has a whole lot more footage than you’re probably expecting…

In Your Dreams | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

My entire life, people have been talking to me about their dreams, and it’s always made me extremely jealous. Maybe like twice a year I’ll wake up with a vague sense that I may have been thinking about something while I was sleeping, but it’s always gone almost immediately. I’m sure something is happening inside my mind while I’m out, but it just gets discarded immediately.

Meanwhile, everyone else I talk to seems to be having these wild adventures every night. When I was a kid, I was even jealous of people who had bad dreams. I just wanted to feel something, wanted to know I was up to some kind of shenanigans while I was asleep. I’ve mentally adjusted and am not actively bothered by it anymore, but then I see a trailer like that and get a flush of feelings about what I’m missing out on.

Regardless, this movie looks like a lot of fun. It follows Stevie and her little brother Elliot who discover a book that talks about The Sandman’s ability to make their dreams come true. In order to accomplish that, they seemingly have to enter a dream world and fight off whales and giraffes and a giant hot dog to find him. They’ll do that with the help of Elliot’s favorite stuffed animal Baloney Tony, who is voiced by Office standout Craig Robinson in a role he was born to play.

The film is scheduled to hit Netflix on November 14th, which has quietly been building up a really solid library of animated films filled with hidden gems. It stars the aforementioned Robinson, as well as Simu Liu, Cristin Milioti, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport and Elias Janssen. It’s directed by Alex Woo and co-directed by Erik Benson, who together wrote the screenplay. Judging by the teaser trailer, it may also have a lot of fun music.

Whether you remember your dreams or not, you’re going to want to check In Your Dreams out, which is now one of my most anticipated upcoming movie releases.