Baby Driver's Edgar Wright Is Adapting His Own Stephen King Movie

In a fit of genius and madness reported by Deadline, Edgar Wright has been drafted to co-write the story to, as well as direct, a more faithful adaptation of the 1982 novel, which was published under Stephen King’s infamous Richard Bachman pseudonym. As if this wasn’t enough of a joyful event on that news alone, The Running Man will see Edgar Wright reunite with Scott Pilgrim vs. The World writer Michael Bacall, who will co-write the story and draft the script. However if you’re a fan of the original 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger film, we’ve got some bad news for you. This new version is not going to reimagine that delightful, but off target adapting of the original text.