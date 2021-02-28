Possessor Ending Explained: Who’s Possessing Who In Brandon Cronenberg’s Twisted Sci-Fi Horror Film?

What Happens At The End Of Possessor

Tasya Vos’ struggle for control has left her trapped in the mind of Colin Tate, who invades the home of Vos’ estranged husband, Michael (Rossif Sutherland), and son, Ira (Gage Graham-Arbuthnot) in hopes to find some answers. Tate threatens to kill the confused Michael unless Vos comes out to explain what she has been doing to him, to which she (in his subconscious mind) informs him that he has been in control, before admitting to her non-genuine love for her husband. This seemingly gives Tate the go ahead to brutally murder Michael with a meat cleaver… or so we think.

“Tate” says, “Pull me out,” revealing Michael’s killer to actually be Vos, who once again struggles to “self-terminate” and exit her host. Ira then appears to stab Tate’s neck and echoes the request to be pulled out. It is visually revealed that Vos is undeniably the one pulling the trigger when she aggressively guns down “Ira.” The bodies both fall to the ground with puddles of their blood merging together on the kitchen floor.