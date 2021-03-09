Universal Studios Orlando's Mardi Gras Celebration: 5 Quick Things You Need To Know

The Tasting Lanyard Is The Way To Go

With so much food and drink available to taste, it's certainly possible you'll find yourself wanting to try basically everything. There's potentially a way to do that without breaking the bank: pick yourself up a Mardi Gras Tasting Lanyard. For $55, you can get any 10 food or drink items from any combination of booths. That comes out to $5.50 per item, and most items on the menu will run you slightly more than that, so it's a pretty good deal overall. If you're a Universal Orlando Resort annual passholder, you can get a special lanyard that will give you 15 items for $65, or just a little over $4 per item.