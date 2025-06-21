I Spent A Whole Day In Epic Universe's Nintendo World, And There Are A Few Keys That Will Maximize The Experience

Universal's Epic Universe is now open to the public, and whether you think it's a Disney World killer or not, there's no denying it's a great theme park once you visit. This is especially true if you're a longtime obsessive Nintendo fan like me, and just got to take your daughter to experience the wondrous Super Nintendo World in person.

I can confirm it's even more glorious than videos and photos do it justice, and I spent a whole day in the land riding rides, looking for popcorn buckets, and just having an absolute blast with my seven-year-old. That said, I think I also learned some keys to maximizing the experience, and I'm hoping to pass them along to others ahead of their trip so that they make the most out of their time in the park.

(Image credit: Future (Jessica Rawden))

The Power-Up Band Is A Must

I'm a frugal guy, so when it comes to the "bells and whistles" of the theme park experience, I'm gonna pass more often than not. For example, I decided not to get the express pass for me and my daughter, but I'll get into that more in the next section.

Because I'm frugal, I also passed on the opportunity to get a Power-Up Band (against the advice of CB's Jessica Rawden) for myself, but I absolutely understood the reason for getting one for my daughter. Most of the appeal of the park is feeling like you're in an actual Super Mario Bros. video game, and unless you have the band, you're going to miss out on the appeal of that experience.

And trust me, I can understand the pain of paying for a Disney Magic Band that offers less functional value than an actual Magic Band, but all that goes out the window the first time you get to or see someone else hit a question block for a coin. It's a feeling that never gets old, and there are so many other neat things to do with it when you get inside. There's an "underground" experience where you traverse the underbelly of the Mushroom Kingdom, and use it to unlock cool easter eggs along the way.

Plus, if you're someone who enjoys achievements, the band collects digital stamps and rewards for all the various accolades you collect while spending time in the park. We weren't able to complete everything in a full day there, so there is a reason to hold onto it in case you return in the future. Additionally, I've seen the band also functions as an amiibo if you own a Nintendo Switch, so store it in a safe place if you do purchase.

(Image credit: Universal Studios Hollywood)

You Can Do The Park Without An Express Pass, But If You Have Plans Elsewhere You Should Splurge

As I'm sure readers know, the Orlando experience is not cheap. A day at the hottest new theme park in the area, with a day at Magic Kingdom at Disney World the following day, was making my wallet weep. Not to mention, I already paid for the premier pass for Magic Kingdom, so I figured I could skimp on getting an Express Pass to ride the three rides at Super Nintendo World.

The original plan was to run through Super Nintendo World, check out some of the other parts of the park that others I work with raved about, and then get out by dinner time to meet up with family who didn't tag along. In the seven hours I was in the park, we spent all of it in Super Nintendo World, and a good deal of that time was spent waiting to ride Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, Yoshi's Adventure, and Mine Cart Madness.

If you're trying to see the whole park, I think the express pass is the way to go. I also say that if you're looking for comfort, because full disclosure, those lines can be long and rough on a summer day. I will say the full queue for Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge is mostly indoors and air-conditioned, and full of easter eggs, so if you have to wait in line, it's so refreshing and fun to do so.

I wish I could say the same for Yoshi's Adventure, as outside of some artwork and music from Nintendo Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island, you could breeze through it and not miss much. I would say the same for Mine Cart Madness as well, as even the great soundtrack of Donkey Kong Country 1, 2, and 3 music was not enough to make up for having to be out in the blazing sun for a bulk of the wait. Bottom line, if you need comfort or are on a tight schedule, spend the extra money on the Express Pass.

(Image credit: Universal Studios Hollywood)

Be Prepared For Things You Want To Be Unavailable

Going into Epic Universe, I had one objective in mind. I was going to leave with a souvenir Donkey Kong mug that came with a purchase of the DK Crush Float at The Bubbly Barrel. I dreamt of that mug for weeks, and all the things I might drink out of it. Hell, I was planning on splitting the float with my daughter while we waited in line for Donkey Kong: Mine-Cart Madness. By the way, that roller coaster is as incredible as it looks, though way more intense and scary for a seven-year-old than you might think by watching the videos of it online.

Unfortunately, when I arrived, The Bubbly Barrel's machine was not working. A bummer, to be sure, and on top of that, I was unable to purchase the souvenir cup without even getting the float in exchange. It's wild to say I would've actually done that, but considering I couldn't buy it in the gift shop, I was left with little other option than to ask.

It wasn't the only thing I was disappointed to leave without when I finished my day at Epic Universe. I also had my heart set on getting a Bowser shirt with a neon logo, but was unable to track it down when I ventured through the merchandise store. I ended up buying a Donkey Kong drinking glass, which I still really love, but couldn't help but be disappointed that I left with neither of the things I'd wanted.

All this to say, Super Nintendo World was absolutely filled to the brim with people when I was in there, and I don't imagine it'll be any less crowded anytime soon. There's only a limited amount of merchandise available, so I wouldn't suggest setting your heart on grabbing any one piece of anything until you're there and can assure you'll get your hands on it. Also, even when the machine is working, that line at The Bubbly Barrel is super long, so be prepared to wait if you want that mug like I did.

Overall, I'd have to say that Epic Universe was a real joy, though I do hope to see more of it overall the next time I get to visit. Be sure to check it out, and take heed of my tips about Super Nintendo World if you're looking to have the best time possible.