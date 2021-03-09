Eddie Murphy Has Blunt Thoughts About Realizing He Was Making Bad Movies After Razzie Nominations

I was only gonna take a break for a year, and then all of a sudden, six years go by, and I’m like sitting on the couch. And I’m like, ‘You know? I kinda could sit on this couch, and not get off it. But I don’t wanna leave the last bunch of shit they’ve seen me do is bullshit.’ So I was like ‘Let me get off the couch and do some stuff, and remind them that I’m funny. And then, if I want to come back to the couch, I can do that.’ So the plan was to do Dolemite, Saturday Night Live, do Coming 2 America, and then do stand up, and then see how I felt afterwards.