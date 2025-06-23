‘Be Careful What You Wish For’: Jamie Foxx Gets Real About The Pitfalls Of Being A Celebrity And Getting Roasted On Social Media
Foxx carefully enters the chat.
Social media, in the scheme of things, hasn’t existed for that long. Yet with its ever-expanding growth and universal popularity, it has intrinsically woven its way into the fabric of everything. And I mean everything, including its influence on what it means to be a part of Hollywood today. With that sentiment in mind, one of Tinseltown’s best, Jamie Foxx, weighed in on the stark realities of being a celeb presently and how brutal a roasting online can be.
While the A-lister has fully recovered from his 2023 ‘medical complication’ that turned out to be a brain bleed that led to a stroke, he’s made his way back to Hollywood. With a few titles already released on the 2025 movie guide, he chatted with BET’s Immersed series to reflect on his health, career and legacy. When asked if any part of his public life hasn’t been enjoyable, Foxx jumped in with some advantageous advice, especially for present-day standards. Via the YouTube page he shared:
Regardless of the times, it seems like pretty sage words in pursuing something in a fast-paced industry such as entertainment. For anyone with a sizeable platform, all are subject to being sized up under a microscopic lens on the internet. It seems like these realizations may have come in conjunction with Foxx recently returning to stand up.
The Ray star then expounded on how this new stark shade of stardom is a one-eighty from how it was and how everything could be turned upside down by one thing online. (He also mentions that he’ll be covering more of this subject in his upcoming special, Victory Lap, which will eventually be available with a Hulu subscription.) He also noted that he believes in the power of social media but understands that it can upend anything, in his words:
The shift Foxx is referring to is quite an interesting one and seemed to change more dramatically as social media gained traction. The advancement is really a double-edged sword.
Finishing the thought, the Django Unchained alum shared some humorous but humbling parts of posting online. He added that the comment section is the most dangerous place of all for anyone with a large following, as he said:
Yikes. Online communities really take some liberties on stars’ pages (I’m a non-comment section person if I can help it). Hopefully amid the unexpected and outlandish critiques across the internet, there are good moments too. Foxx did get some online love after receiving the BET Ultimate Icon Award by way of LeBron James giving him his virtual flowers.
It’ll be interesting to see if the pitfalls of working in Hollywood will continue to develop alongside the ever-changing social media landscape. Foxx and co. I’m sure would love to see it change if it means no longer getting roasted as regularly.
