Eddie Murphy’s The Pickup Trailer Shows Off Its Stacked Cast, But I’m Really Hoping One Star Gets Their Due

Eddie Murphy has certainly been busy over the past several years, seemingly landing movie roles left and right. He last graced screens via the big-screen worthy Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, and Murphy’s follow-up promises to provide more thrills and laughs. The veteran actor is headlining The Pickup, a new action comedy that’ll be available for Prime Video subscription holders later this summer. Now, the first trailer has arrived and, while it shows off the film’s impressive cast, there’s one particular actor I want to see more of.

What Does The Pickup Trailer Have To Offer?

The trailer for the 2025 movie schedule release quickly establishes Eddie Murphy’s character, Russell, an armored truck driver looking forward to celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife (played by Eva Longoria). Russell is assigned to oversee a routine cash pickup alongside the younger and less experienced Travis (Pete Davidson). While the shift initially goes normally, it takes a turn when the pair and their truck are intercepted by the shady Zoe (Keke Palmer), who ropes them into her scheme to steal millions of dollars.

Based on the trailer alone, hijinks abound in this heist-laden tale, including car chases, shootouts and more. Of course, even with a madcap comedy like this one has to be grounded in character, and it seems that at the center of the film is the relationship between Russell and Travis. The trailer gives me the impression Pete Davidson is having a lot of fun, and I’m intrigued by the notion of him and the 48 Hrs. icon bouncing off each other. Of course, Davidson’s dynamic with his on-screen fling, Keke Palmer, seems funny, too.

Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson’s on-screen dynamic – which seems to involve the former throwing humorously exhausted glances at the latter – alone could make this film worth a watch. And, seriously, it’s hard not to make note of the talent that’s present here. In addition to the actors that have already been mentioned, veteran comedian Andrew Dice Clay, The Rings of Power star Ismael Cruz Córdova and pro wrestler Roman Reigns are in the mix as well. As eclectic as the ensemble is, there’s another person I really have to highlight.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Marshawn Lynch Deserves As Much Screentime As Possible

Yes, athlete-turned-actor Marshawn Lynch is also a part of this Prime Video comedy and seemingly plays a member of Zoe’s crew. For those who aren’t familiar with Lynch’s work as an actor, he’s appeared in films like Freaky Tales and Love Hurts as well as shows such as Westworld and Lopez vs. Lopez. The projects Lynch has appeared in may vary in quality, but he’s always on his game. I particularly love his performance as the uncouth, but supportive, Mr. G in Bottoms and would argue that he steals almost every scene he’s in.

Given all of that, I’d love to see the Super Bowl winner receive his due in The Pickup. He definitely serves well in a supporting role, but I hope he’s not sidelined too much. Given he doesn’t appear all that much in the trailer, I’m a little worried as to whether that’s an indication of the size of his role. Hopefully, though, director Tim Story utilizes the comedic actor in an effective way.

Eddie Murphy remains front and center, of course and, while I’ve been concerned about Murphy taking on so many buddy comedies, I’m hopeful that his latest film is a delight. If anything, the cast can truly bolster the flick. After all, Pete Davidson’s quirky comedic prowess is usually entertaining, and I’ve been excited to see more from Keke Palmer since One of Them Days hit theaters earlier this year. Let’s just hope that amid all of the craziness, Marshawn Lynch doesn’t take too much of a backseat.

The Pickup will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video globally on August 6. In the meantime, why not entertain yourself by checking out some of Eddie Murphy’s best movies.