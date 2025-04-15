One Detail I Hadn’t Noticed About Eddie Murphy In SNL's 'Scared Straight' Sketch That John Mulaney Pointed Out Is Absolutely Perfect
This joke goes all the way... and then some!
The massive SNL50 anniversary special has been in the rearview mirror of the 2025 TV schedule for some time now. However, there have still been bevy of stories surfacing, which double down on just how great it was. As we move towards the end of SNL50’s lineup of hosts and musical guests, those memories will be added to the hypothetical scrapbook this year has yielded. Among the best elements, however, was arguably Eddie Murphy's appearance in the "Scared Straight" sketch.
Frequent Saturday Night Live host and veteran writer John Mulaney seems to have enjoyed Eddie Murphy’s performances during that February primetime event. When Mulaney recently returned to the Conan O’ Brien Needs A Friend podcast, where he offered a piece of comedy geek analysis on the "Scared Straight." I was also pleasantly surprised when Mulaney mentioned when detail I never considered:
I can't believe I didn't realize that! The irony of Murphy's "All the Way Ray" not having his hair fully braided, despite his name is obvious. On the other hand, it's so subtle, and it's an incredibly cheeky piece of work.
The bedrock of Saturday Night Live, right from that first show on October 11, 1975, has always included room for a “dumb joke” told with panache. On that note, when it comes to Eddie Murphy’s funniest SNL lines, he certainly knows how to nail his delivery. That's one of the reasons why he was such a popular cast member between 1980 and 1984.
Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
You don't need to be "Scared Straight" to know when you're getting a deal. And that's exactly what Peacock TV is offering fans of Saturday Night Live, as well as anyone who'd want to browse the libraries of NBC, Bravo, and Universsal. For as little as $7.99 a month, with the option to upgrade to ad-free Peacock Premium, you can watch every new SNL as it goes out live; as well as dig through the entire 50 year catalog of comedy gold.
Obviously, those with a Peacock subscription can watch this “Scared Straight” sketch from the SNL50 special with no problem. Since we’re all here anyway, though, and there’s never a bad time for a good laugh, here’s the sketch John Mulaney was talking about:
“Scared Straight” is pretty much the textbook example of a Saturday Night Live sketch that’s built on a “dumb joke,” but gets so much mileage if the right performer is in the driver’s seat. Given that, seeing Eddie Murphy teamed with Kenan Thompson as a fellow prisoner, and then later adding Will Ferrell to the mix, really cranks up the laughs.
I totally believe Conan O’Brien’s recollection of watching Eddie Murphy with that 50th anniversary shindig being "mesmerizing," because watching a legendary cast member of this stature at work must be like watching magic. Then again, that whole weekend seemed to be imbued with something special, as suggested by that viral Jon Hamm SNL concert story where a lucky seatfiller had the night of their life.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
That’s just part of the magic that comes with Saturday Night Live’s chaotic late-night history. Since John Mulaney and others continue to hold it in such high regard, I’d like to think we’ll continue to see that happen for some time. With both clever sketch writing, or in the case of Ego Nwodim’s recent brush with profane SNL crowd participation, that’s an assumption you could put some money on.
For now, though, you can enjoy this American comedic institution at 11:35 PM ET, either on NBC or Peacock’s live stream, on the same night it’s always inhabited for 50 years.
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
A Beautiful Moment' Friends' Maggie Wheeler Still Misses Matthew Perry, And Shared A Touching Moment Where She Believes His Spirit Watched Over Her
Dancing With The Stars’ Ilona Maher And Alan Bersten Are Teaming Up Again, And Fans Should Be Pumped