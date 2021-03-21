Every Blue Sky Movie Ranked, Including The Ice Age Movies

In February 2021, Blue Sky Studios turned grey. After 34 years, the Fox animation company best known for the Ice Age franchise and the Rio movies was shut down by Disney, with all operations (minus an Ice Age streaming series for Disney+) ceasing shortly thereafter. Though the company never matched the same high standards as its award-winning competitors, it was definitely a sad day for animation lovers. While the studio didn't always come out on top, Blue Sky could surprise viewers with the right movie, notably with stunning animation, top-tier voice talent, and goofy story ideas.

With only 13 movies made under their banner, we decided to take this opportunity to look back on the studio's relatively short-lived history and rank all the Blue Sky Studios movies from worst to best, including all five installments in the Ice Age series.