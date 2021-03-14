news

James Gunn Has The Best Response To Avatar Retaking The Box Office Title From Avengers: Endgame

Jake Sulley (Sam Worthington) in his Na'vi body looks on as the battle begins in Avatar (2009)
Available on Disney Plus ×

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Becoming the highest-grossing film of all time is a major accomplishment, and it’s something that Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame was able to achieve back in 2019. The film famously dethroned James Cameron’s Avatar for the title, and Cameron was more than gracious in responding to the accomplishment. Well, now Cameron’s sci-fi epic has reclaimed the box office throne after being re-released in China this weekend. Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have already shared a cool response to the development and, now, Guardians of the Galaxy’s James Gunn has chimed in with a great response.

Some may not know it, but James Gunn also served as an executive producer on both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. He took pride in the fact that he had a hand in making the highest-grossing film of all time though, after learning of Avatar’s return to the top, he offered a kind post aimed at director James Cameron and his Guardians of the Galaxy collaborator, Zoe Saldana. Check out the post down below:

James Gunn couldn’t have chosen a better way to mark Avatar’s return to the top of the box office list. The moment, of course, has to be particularly special given his close working relationship with Zoe Saldana. In addition to his warm words, he also offered some keen thoughts on film re-releases:

The director brings up a good point about re-releasing movies. Many studios have a tendency to give recent films additional theatrical runs, like Avatar or any of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. However, it’s always special when beloved classics like Alien, Back to the Future or E.T. get to hit the big screen again, as it allows younger viewers (who likely only see them through TV airings) to experience those films in a theater for the first time.

James Gunn definitely understands the power of the theater-going experience. Both Avengers: Endgame and Avatar have arguably been some of the greatest cinematic experiences we’ve seen in recent decades, hence the re-releases.

The box office tit for tat between the Avengers and Avatar franchises has been interesting to watch, and one has to wonder how it might continue. Could Marvel Studios choose to put Endgame back in theaters at some point, and could Avatar be re-released in the states ahead of the upcoming sequel? There’s certainly a good chance that either could happen, especially since Disney clearly sees the value in both of their tentpole properties.

However this back and forth continues to shake out, it would be fair to assume that the filmmakers associated with the films, like James Gunn and James Cameron, will receive any new milestone with class and respect. Avengers: Endgame and Avatar are both available to stream on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.

Up Next

Fast And Furious Threw Some Shade At The Avengers When Asked Which Characters Would Win In A Fight
More From This Author
    • Erik Swann Erik Swann View Profile

      Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Avatar Now Leads Avengers: Endgame On The Box Office, And The Russos Had The Best Response news 22h Avatar Now Leads Avengers: Endgame On The Box Office, And The Russos Had The Best Response Adreon Patterson
Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds About Not Getting To Meet Brad Pitt On Deadpool 2 Set news 23h Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds About Not Getting To Meet Brad Pitt On Deadpool 2 Set Adreon Patterson
Veteran Fantastic Four Director Reveals The Changes He Wants To See In Marvel’s Reboot news 1d Veteran Fantastic Four Director Reveals The Changes He Wants To See In Marvel’s Reboot Erik Swann

Trending Movies

The Marksman Jan 15, 2021 The Marksman 5
The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent TBD The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent Rating TBD
The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age 6
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Jun 4, 2021 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Rating TBD
The Suicide Squad Aug 6, 2021 The Suicide Squad Rating TBD
Arsenio Hall Recalls Meeting Eddie Murphy For The First Time, And Beverly Hills Cop Was Involved TBD Arsenio Hall Recalls Meeting Eddie Murphy For The First Time, And Beverly Hills Cop Was Involved Rating TBD
A-Rod Has Finally Responded After Rumors Of J-Lo Split Swirl TBD A-Rod Has Finally Responded After Rumors Of J-Lo Split Swirl Rating TBD
After Chris Harrison’s Exit, The Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams And Kaitlyn Bristowe React To Becoming Next Season’s Hosts TBD After Chris Harrison’s Exit, The Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams And Kaitlyn Bristowe React To Becoming Next Season’s Hosts Rating TBD
How The Batman’s Matt Reeves And Jeffrey Wright Celebrated The End Of Filming TBD How The Batman’s Matt Reeves And Jeffrey Wright Celebrated The End Of Filming Rating TBD
Does Meghan Markle Want To Run For President? Let's Talk This Rumor Out TBD Does Meghan Markle Want To Run For President? Let's Talk This Rumor Out Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information