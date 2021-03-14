James Gunn Has The Best Response To Avatar Retaking The Box Office Title From Avengers: Endgame

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Becoming the highest-grossing film of all time is a major accomplishment, and it’s something that Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame was able to achieve back in 2019. The film famously dethroned James Cameron’s Avatar for the title, and Cameron was more than gracious in responding to the accomplishment. Well, now Cameron’s sci-fi epic has reclaimed the box office throne after being re-released in China this weekend. Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have already shared a cool response to the development and, now, Guardians of the Galaxy’s James Gunn has chimed in with a great response.