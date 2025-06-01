‘Online Fan Wars’ Are Pitting Superman Against Fantastic Four: First Steps, And James Gunn Has Thoughts

The superhero fandom is once again in battle mode, this time over two of the most anticipated upcoming superhero movies of 2025: DC's Superman and Marvel's Fantastic Four: First Steps. With both films slated for summer releases just weeks apart, social media has become a hotbed for what impassioned fanbases are best at: rivalry. But DC Studios co-chair James Gunn is not up for it, because the former Marvel director knows the 2025 movie release schedule is big enough for everyone.

When a fan on Threads asked Gunn if he had any shout-out for his “fellow July superhero movie,” Marvel's First Family, the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy helmer wasn't looking to stir the pot or throw any shade at the Fantastic Four. He just answered with confidence:

They come out two weeks after us - there's room for us both! I love my friends at Marvel. You can find whatever discussions you'd want to find online. I'd focus on all the positivity around the films instead of getting sucked up in online fan wars.

That’s the kind of attitude I think we should all have. I, like a lot of comic book fans I know, enjoy both Marvel and DC. I’m always pumped to support whatever either company puts out. I can’t wait to see James Gunn’s revamped DC Universe take off with his Supes movie. And, even though I wasn’t a huge fan of the previous FF movies, I’m excited for First Steps to hit theaters. In short, you can bet I'll be at the cinema on opening weekend for both flicks!

Superman, featuring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. Just a couple of weeks later, on July 25, 2025, Fantastic Four: First Steps comes out. This two-week gap has specifically sparked fan debates about which movie will perform better at the box office, receive better reviews, and do a better job of rebooting their respective characters. But let's be real, opening weekends usually rake in the most cash for these big blockbuster films.

So that time before Fantastic Four arrives will give Supes a chance to pull in some impressive numbers, while still allowing the upcoming Marvel movie to have its moment. If the films receive positive responses from fans and critics, they’ll both have the summer to continue generating revenue.

This isn't the first time Marvel and DC movies have faced off at the box office. Remember when Batman v Superman went up against Captain America: Civil War back in 2016? Or when The Marvels and Blue Beetle were competing for viewers in 2023? Sure, those movies had way longer release windows, months apart, but the reality is that superhero flicks can really thrive when there's some friendly competition. James Gunn seems more into bringing comic book fans together instead of stirring up old rivalries, and I’m totally on board with that.

The truth is, big blockbuster movies often release around the same time and can still perform very well. Just think about how it goes during the holidays. For example, Moana 2 and Wicked totally crushed the box office in 2024. Next year is shaping up to be awesome, too, with two of Florence Pugh's films, the Russo brothers' Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Messiah, opening just two days apart! I’m confident they’ll both rake in a ton of cash. As movie fans, just like James Gunn, we can cheer for all of them!