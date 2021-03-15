Before The Snyder Cut: 10 Movies Whose Director’s Cuts Have Kept Fans Debating For Years

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The world will finally get to see Zack Snyder’s Justice League later this week after a years-long campaign of fan demand made the seemingly fabled alternate version to Justice League an absolute reality. While it’s a pretty huge benchmark in modern cinema history, it’s far from the only “definitive cut” that fans have debated about on the internet. Everything from the existence of the materials to complete said cuts, to whether or not the alternate version was worth the time, have come into discussion. And because of subjects like that, the following director’s cuts have been in the public eye for some time, whether you can watch them or not.