Zack Snyder Says The Studio Had ‘Rules’ About What He Couldn’t Put In His Snyder Cut Of Justice League

I'll just be frank. The studio didn't want me to shoot anything (new). One of the rules of making the Snyder Cut was that the studio said no shooting of any kind. And then I just, of course, shot stuff anyway. Because suddenly, wait, there’s rules now on this? I didn't know. (laughs) That seems unfair. It's called Snyder Cut. And frankly there are those caveats because there were a lot of things -- and I won't list them here -- that the studio did not want me to have in my version of the movie. And I think, frankly, that was all just because they have their own cinematic universe, and that's great. And they were afraid that what I did might… because they consider the theatrical cut as canon, and my cut as the Elseworld, other kind of cul-de-sac. We know the terms.