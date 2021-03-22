features

Enter To Win CinemaBlend's DeLorean Time Machine Doc Brown's Owners' Workshop Manual Giveaway

The DeLorean Time Machine Manual

Great Scott! We're partnering with Insight Editions for a Back To The Future giveaway!

You can discover the secrets of Doc Brown's time-traveling DeLorean with this under-the-hood user's manual for cinema's most iconic car. Back to the Future: DeLorean Time Machine: Doc Brown's Owners' Workshop Manual releases on March 30, and we're giving away three copies!

Bob Gale, co-creator, co-writer, and co-producer of Back to the Future and its sequels, has teamed up with illustrator Joe Walser to bring us this book. Together, Gale and Walser have given us an unprecedented insight into the DeLorean’s inner workings, from its unmistakable gull-wing doors to Doc’s cutting-edge modifications, including the Flux Capacitor and Mr. Fusion. The book also includes unique handwritten excerpts from Doc Brown's journals, which recount his life after World War II, how he came to build the Time Machine, his first trip to 2015, how he survived his accidental trip to 1885 and much, much more.

Simply fill out the form below to enter! The giveaway ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on March 29.

Official Rules: Just fill out the form above to enter. No purchase necessary. Must be a U.S. resident over 18 years of age to enter. The sweepstakes ends at 11:59 pm CT on March 29, 2021. The winners will be chosen at random and notified via email. Winners must respond in 3 days to claim prize or risk forfeiting. Participants can be disqualified for any reason. Failure to comply with the rules will result in disqualification and subsequent mockery. CinemaBlend cannot accept responsibility for any shipping issues. Good luck!

