Star Trek's Patrick Stewart Is Back In Space, But It's To Promote A Different Iconically Geeky Vehicle

The wait for an upcoming Star Trek show isn't that far off, but before that, we have a surprise return to "space" for Patrick Stewart. Granted, the actor looks like Picard on the screen of his latest commercial, but this promotion has nothing to do with a starship of any kind. It's for the return of the DeLorean, an equally iconic geeky vehicle we all adore.

Robert Zemeckis has promised we'll never see another Back To The Future movie, but the DeLorean will try to last forever. A few years after its last attempt to relaunch the car that doubled as a time machine in the iconic film franchise, a promotional ad featuring Stewart in a spaceship has hit the web:

A post shared by DeLorean Motor Company (@deloreanmotorcompany) A photo posted by on

When I heard Patrick Stewart was looking at a new Picard script, this wasn't what I had in mind. Jokes aside, I do enjoy seeing one of Star Trek's best characters back in a Captain's chair once again, even if for legal reasons it probably isn't Jean-Luc Picard sitting in that spaceship telling us about the return of the DeLorean.

More On Star Trek (Image credit: Paramount+) I Just Learned Star Trek's Best Running Gag Was Inspired By George Wendt, And I Love It So Much More Now

Those interested in buying what appears to be a much sleeker DeLorean will need to visit the official reservation system and marketplace, which comes with a bit of a catch. Users must purchase a $2,500 NFT, reserving their place to be among the first to buy the new vehicle, which is seen from the back in the commercial. A complete image of the car is not available on the reservation website.

I don't mind seeing Patrick Stewart playing the ad man for sleek transportation, but I wonder when we might next see the actor in Star Trek. Picard's Season 3 finale made it feel like it was a send-off for him and the rest of The Next Generation cast, but then there was the aforementioned chatter of him entertaining the idea of another movie, and calls from fans to see Picard continue with another legacy series.

I think this advertisement and his work in Marvel show that the 84-year-old actor is still interested in working in Hollywood. However, there's quite a difference between committing to shooting a commercial and doing a streaming series for multiple years. I would love to see Patrick Stewart return yet again for more adventures, though I think it's a distinct possibility this advertisement may be the last time we see him hanging out on the bridge of a starship. Of course, I hope I'm wrong, but if this is true, at least we have a huge body of work from his past to reflect on.

Stream Star Trek: The Next Generation and Picard on Paramount+. I'm eager to see more about the new DeLorean, and if we do eventually get a Back To The Future ad with the cast promoting it.