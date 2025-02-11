Back To The Future Writer Drops F-Bomb Over Questions About A Fourth Movie
Well, that was honest.
Robert Zemeckis' Back To The Future is widely considered one of the best sci-fi movies of all time (as well as one of the best '80s movies), and has remained a vital part of the pop culture landscape in the years since its release. As such, there's always been chatter about whether or not we might be treated to a fourth movie in the series. And writer/producer Bob Gale recently dropped an F-bomb in regards to that ongoing discourse. Let's break it all down.
Zemeckis' trilogy of movies were hugely successful thanks to the talents of the Back to the Future cast, the gorgeous music, and iconic production design. Fans had been hoping for a fourth BTTF movie, but it doesn't sound like Gale is a fan of this concept. He spoke to Collider about this, offering a resounding:
Well, that was honest. It sounds like Gale is proud of what they accomplished with the original Back to the Future trilogy, and doesn't want to try and find the same magic all these years later with a fourth installment. Still, I assume that he's going to be asked this question for the foreseeable future.
While shutting down BTTF 4 talks with an F-bomb, Bob Gale also referenced the recent way the franchise has expanded: the Broadway musical adaptation. While the big budget show recently closed on the Great White Way, it's already begun touring. And the show has even gotten the thumbs up from franchise alums Michael J. Fox and Lea Thompson.
While the thoroughly re-watchable Back to the Future movies mean great a deal to moviegoers who are holding out hope for a sequel and/or reboot, it's also meaningful for Bob Gale and the rest of the folks who worked on the trilogy. Case in point: Michael J. Fox and James Tolkan recently reunited to recreate an icon part of the movie. It's this type of chemistry that has also helped buoy fan hopes that another installment might be coming.
Bob Gale certainly didn't mince words when it came to a fourth Back to the Future movie, maintaining that the franchise's stage musical is the primary focus for those who brought the movies to life. And now that the Broadway production has closed, there's an opportunity to bring the stage version of the beloved film to cities all over the country and world. So no matter what, BTTF is here to stay.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I’m Obsessed With Reese Witherspoon Picking Out Her Own Doppelgänger To Play Elle Woods, But She Got Real About ‘The Hard Thing’ That Comes With It
32 Bad Decisions Made By Movie Characters