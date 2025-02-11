Back To The Future Writer Drops F-Bomb Over Questions About A Fourth Movie

Robert Zemeckis' Back To The Future is widely considered one of the best sci-fi movies of all time (as well as one of the best '80s movies), and has remained a vital part of the pop culture landscape in the years since its release. As such, there's always been chatter about whether or not we might be treated to a fourth movie in the series. And writer/producer Bob Gale recently dropped an F-bomb in regards to that ongoing discourse. Let's break it all down.

Zemeckis' trilogy of movies were hugely successful thanks to the talents of the Back to the Future cast, the gorgeous music, and iconic production design. Fans had been hoping for a fourth BTTF movie, but it doesn't sound like Gale is a fan of this concept. He spoke to Collider about this, offering a resounding:

And we say fuck you. And you can quote me on this. We made three terrific movies and people kept asking for more Back to the Future so we made Back to the Future: The Musical, which Chris and Lea have attended on several occasions... We're taking it around the world.

Well, that was honest. It sounds like Gale is proud of what they accomplished with the original Back to the Future trilogy, and doesn't want to try and find the same magic all these years later with a fourth installment. Still, I assume that he's going to be asked this question for the foreseeable future.

While shutting down BTTF 4 talks with an F-bomb, Bob Gale also referenced the recent way the franchise has expanded: the Broadway musical adaptation. While the big budget show recently closed on the Great White Way, it's already begun touring. And the show has even gotten the thumbs up from franchise alums Michael J. Fox and Lea Thompson.

(Image credit: Amblin Entertainment)

While the thoroughly re-watchable Back to the Future movies mean great a deal to moviegoers who are holding out hope for a sequel and/or reboot, it's also meaningful for Bob Gale and the rest of the folks who worked on the trilogy. Case in point: Michael J. Fox and James Tolkan recently reunited to recreate an icon part of the movie. It's this type of chemistry that has also helped buoy fan hopes that another installment might be coming.

Bob Gale certainly didn't mince words when it came to a fourth Back to the Future movie, maintaining that the franchise's stage musical is the primary focus for those who brought the movies to life. And now that the Broadway production has closed, there's an opportunity to bring the stage version of the beloved film to cities all over the country and world. So no matter what, BTTF is here to stay.