5 Biggest Differences Between Disneyland And Its (Sort-Of) Clone The Magic Kingdom

Magic Kingdom: Because Florida is so close to New Orleans, it was felt that creating a New Orleans themed area in Magic Kingdom was unnecessary. Instead, the park took inspiration from an unused idea for Disneyland focused on colonial America. Liberty Square is designed to look America in the late 1700s. The Haunted Mansion is still here, but the exterior has been given an overhaul to match this land's aesthetic. Pirates of the Caribbean isn't here, though it can be found in Adventureland. Instead, the second attraction is the Hall of Presidents. Liberty Square is a small land, but it's treated like it's something bigger here as it's accessible from the hub.