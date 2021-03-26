How Better Call Saul And A Scary Home Invasion Inspired Bob Odenkirk To Make Nobody

So many things went into the invention of the movie Nobody. One was simply my brother in law sent me a screengrab of an advertisement for Better Call Saul in China. He was in China for his job, and he showed me that people were watching Saul in China. And I thought, ‘Holy cow, they’re watching in China, Russia, Italy, France. I wonder if I could do a feature that could play around the world?’ Action movies play around the world. … I also thought about my character from Better Call Saul, who is an earnest guy whose striving, and fails, and never quits; and is willing to be devious to try and get the upper hand.