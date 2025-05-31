‘These F—ing Plots.’ The Accountant 2’s Director Made A Comment About The Movies I Had Never Thought Of, But Now Sound Like A Total Headache

As another case of a long awaited sequel finding its home on the 2025 movie schedule , The Accountant 2 brought Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal’s badass Brothers Wolff back for everyone’s enjoyment. However, landing on the right story to inspire such an occasion is apparently is much harder than just delivering a funnier than expected Affleck performance . You can thank director Gavin O’Connor for bringing that point home as of late, as the helmer highlighted a piece of this burgeoning franchise’s formula that some may take for granted: its mysteries.

Chatting with IndieWire in regards to the film our review for The Accounant 2 claims "expertly balanced violence and heart," the returning director admitted that it’s not those kills that drive these movies. Rather, it’s whatever financial quandary Christian finds himself investigating, which leads to these sorts of problems:

These movies are so puzzle-driven. It’s frustrating and I have to do it. Because if it’s not a puzzle, you don’t need Christian to come in and figure it out. Bill [Dubuque] and I have to create these dense plots, because otherwise you don’t need Christian. But it’s also like, these fucking plots, man.

As a fan of The Accountant, and a fiction writer myself, I feel Gavin O’Connor’s words in my heart and my hands. It’s the price one has to pay for an intriguing pot boiler that keeps people involved, especially when your Prime Video subscription bound protagonist is akin to a neurodivergent superhero/detective. Keep in mind, Christian Wolff could solve a jigsaw puzzle with the pieces flipped over, so that’s kind of a huge bar to meet each time out.

I’m beginning to see why O’Connor has stated elsewhere that he not only has a potential idea for The Accountant 3 already taking shape, but that Anna Kendrick would play a part in this hypothetical scenario. Seeing as crafting the plots and the puzzles is an intensive process, the earlier you can start, the better.

I can only imagine what sort of direction needs to be written to create the typical "assembling the evidence" sequence in one of these pictures. With The Accountant 2’s impressive RT score outdoing the Wolff family origin story, this could be a more prudent move than one would think. Of course, there’s still plenty of mystery for fans to untangle at the current moment while we wait for the numbers to add up.

Not only can you revisit The Accountant's ever relevant tale through Prime Video’s vast library, you can also head to a theater near you and see The Accountant 2 unfold right in front of you. If anything, we kind of owe both Gavin O’Connor and Bill Dubuque that much, as those "fucking" plots aren’t being written for nothing.